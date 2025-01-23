New-look board at South East Leisure

South East Leisure (SEL) has appointed three new board members, whose appointments took effect in January 2025.

Kirstan Corben, a leader in the health and community sectors, has been named Chair.

Corben is also Chair of Better Health Network and a Director at South Eastern Melbourne Primary Health Network.

Her work includes initiatives such as the Danny Frawley Centre, which aim to improve community health and well-being.

John Nguyen, a finance and risk expert with over 25 years of experience, has also joined the board.

Nguyen’s previous roles include partner positions at Deloitte and Ernst & Young, and he currently serves on the boards of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust.

Caroline Patrick, a professional in marketing and communications, is the third new addition.

Patrick brings 25 years of experience from roles in regulated sectors and is currently Group Manager of Marketing, Communications, and Engagement at South East Water.

The new appointees join current board members Tim Cockayne, Dr. Malak Sukkar, and Mick Jaensch.

SEL is a subsidiary company, created by Greater Dandenong Council to manage its leisure facilities Noble Park Aquatic Centre, Dandenong Stadium, Springers Leisure Centre and Dandenong Oasis.