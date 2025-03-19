Car collides into Dandenong Library

Emergency services responded to a traffic incident after Triple Zero callers reported a car had collided with a building on Lonsdale Street Dandenong.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) responded at 9.51 where firefighters found car had reversed into the window of the Dandenong Library.

FRV spokesperson say the scene was declared under control and crews assisted with traffic management.

Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police were also called to the scene.

No emergency treatment or transport was provided by the ambulance.

According to Victoria Police, no one was injured and investigation is ongoing into the cause of the incident.

The library remained open and the damaged part of the building was isolated.

Greater Dandenong Council acting chief executive officer Sanjay Manivasagasivam said he is proud of the staff response to ensure public safety.

“Our priorities now are supporting our staff and patrons after a big shock and securing our building.

“On first appearance, the damage is to our glass walls and not structural. However, a thorough assessment is being undertaken.”