A person is being transported to the Dandenong Hospital by road after a multi-vehicle collision on the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North.

Four of the five inbound lanes of the Monash Freeway is now re-opened after an earlier collision.

Ambulance Victoria arrived at the scene in Dandenong North at around 12.20pm.

Emergency Services remain on scene.

Victoria Police say the cause is being investigated.

Initially, only one far right lane was open with speed set at 40km/h.