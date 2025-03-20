Splashdown for adult learn-to-swim program

by Sahar Foladi

A pilot water safety program, Safely Engaging with Water, has landed at Dandenong Oasis to support learner swimmers in the multicultural community.

The 10-week program aims to teach adults from all backgrounds in a collaboration between South East Leisure and Officer Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Darbar.

At least 10 female beginners are part of the swimming lessons which runs every Saturday.

Dr Harpreet Kandra Singh, a senior lecturer at Federation University initiated the program together with the Sikh Temple where he also works as a volunteer.

“Our program tries to motivate people to understand swimming is a good exercise, it’s a therapy and that Australia has over 11,000 beaches for us to enjoy our holidays.

“We should enjoy the beaches – that’s when water safety comes into action.

“First generation migrants are so busy settling down that they don’t think leisure or sports are something they have time to spend on.

“We need grassroots organisations to work along with the established government agencies where we will see much bigger impact.”

Dr Kandra had experience of a near-drowning in his home country India which has had significant impact on how he interacts with water.

Since its inception, 70 people graduated the program in Cardinia, with a second round set to run in Casey in April.

Now its focus is on increasing participation rates in Dandenong from the current 10 participants.

Mr Singh is aiming for at least 50 to 100 participants in each council area.

Since the program kick-started in August last year, the Sikh Temple has raised $22,000 from community members, local businesses, and partners to partially subsidise the program.

Participants pay only $100 for the 10-week lessons, with the Sikh Temple and South East Leisure subsidising the remaining $200 amount.

On the International Women Day, Saturday 8 March, Mr Singh dedicated the day to celebrate the efforts of the diverse female participants.

He has found women are much keener to learn to swim so they can better protect their families.

Mulgrave MP Eden Foster along with City of Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Sophie Tan also spoke with the participants on the day to encourage their learning.

Cr Tan said programs like this are proven to be vital for the diverse communities of Greater Dandenong.

“Water safety is essential, especially for our multicultural community where many people may not have had the chance to learn these vital skills before.

“Spending time at the beach, by the river, or at the pool is such a big part of Australian life and we want everyone to enjoy the water safely.

“This program does more than teach water safety. It builds confidence and creates opportunities for people to connect with others in a welcoming and supportive environment,” she said.

“By equipping adults with these important skills, we are not just keeping our community safe, we are empowering people to fully participate in water-based activities with confidence and peace of mind.”

People known to be of CALD backgrounds accounted for 21 fatal incidents, the highest on the record, according to the 2023-24 Drowning Report by Life Saving Victoria.

Last year three young Casey residents in their 20’s from Indian backgrounds and one 42-year-old who had travelled from India were tragically drowned during a family trip to Phillip Island.

So far the program hasn’t received any State or Federal government level funding according to Mr Singh.

To keep up to date about further developments in the program and information sessions you can follow Officer Gurdwara at facebook.com/sgndofficer/