Purple pickle over new bin costs

by Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong is one of 14 councils concerned about the costs to ratepayers from the mandatory roll-out of new purple-lid bins for glass recycling.

The State Government’s four-bin system is said to reduce contamination and make it easy to “sort materials” at home.

However, Greater Dandenong and other councils questioning the rollout in a collective open letter to the environment minister Steve Dimopoulos.

Acting chief executive office Sanjay Manivasagasivam says the council is seeking additional information from the State Government to understand the costs and benefits.

He says the exact cost to ratepayers is unknown, given it’s an “entirely new service.”

“While there is a current timeline in place to have the glass service rolled out, we will work towards that date. In the meantime, we are seeking additional information from the State Government.

“The glass service could be rolled out in a number of different ways including kerbside collections or drop off points throughout the municipality.”

All councils are mandated to rollout the bins by 1 July 2027, following the successful Victorian Container Deposit Scheme.

Greater Dandenong Environment Group president Isabelle Nash says if it helps to improve the recycling system then it is worth it.

“In the 1980’s we went through a couple of bin changes, learning on recycling, and we coped.

“Everyone learnt, we’re an intelligent society and we’re fairly capable to do that again.

“As long as the system does what it’s meant to do.”

Currently, the government is working with councils to help transition to the new system including providing funds and assisting with its planning and implementation.

For Greater Dandenong Council, the purple bin collection will be once every four weeks.

Dr Harpreet Kandra Singh works as a senior lecturer in Federation University, teaching courses on water management, environmental management and a research focus on circular economy.

Like many, he is also in favour of the container deposit scheme to be expanded to accommodate glass recycling rather than a fourth bin roll out.

“The problem is currently even though we have a container deposit scheme, there’s a lot of glass containers that is not covered by the scheme.

“The scheme has to upgrade and expand in terms of what it covers.

“The genesis of the policy is good – we do need purple bins but we also need to understand. Do we think we will have the knowledge and awareness that people are binning the correct items in

the purple bin?”

Dr Singh says current waste segregation is not up to standard especially for multicultural communities in City of Greater Dandenong and City of Casey who lack in knowledge on these matters.

He says some diverse communities are already confused with the existing three bins, unaware that councils provide information on such issues.

“As of now they should focus more on better waste segregation rather than introducing a new bins system straight away.

“The government should have schools programs for awareness,. Children can play a big role in the waste management campaign to make people more aware.

“It will infiltrate in the families and the kids can pass on the knowledge to their families.”