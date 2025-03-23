100 years of history at Noble Park Public Hall

By Ava Cashmore

For over three decades, Dawn Vernon was a familiar face at the Noble Park Public Hall, teaching generations of dancers to pirouette, jump, leap and tap-dance at the beloved Dawn Lois Dance School.

Now, as the hall celebrates its 100th anniversary, former students are invited to gather to celebrate their time in dawn’s dance classes and the local community.

The Dawn Lois Dance School Reunion is on Saturday 5 April, at 10.30am in the Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, inside the historic hall where so many memories were made.

Attendees will have the chance to reminisce, share old photos, and watch videos of past performances before joining the official centenary celebrations at 1pm.

Dawn, who is also well known for her longstanding leadership of the Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch, expressed her anticipation about reconnecting with former Noble Park dancers.

“I’m very excited for my reunion with the dancing school, I want to bring people back to Noble Park because so many people have moved away,” said Dawn.

Dawn has lived in Noble Park since she was just one year-old.

She turns 80 in October.

In fact, she even celebrated her 16th birthday at the Noble Park Public Hall before she began her dance school.

“When I was only 18, my father said to me, ‘Why don’t you open a dance school in Noble Park?’

” So I did and I had 100 students in my very first year.”

Dawn was the longest-term hiree of the Hall, using it for 36 years to run her business.

“I just love my community and the people,” she said.

Dawn’s advice for the community is to “get involved and you’ll never be lonely.”

For more than 30 years, Dawn has also been the president of the Noble Park Neighborhood Watch.

However, after her three decade-long stint she will retire from the role on 26 March.

Built by Ernest Wanke Builders in the early 20th century, the Noble Park Public Hall has hosted countless events, clubs, and performances.

The hall is owned by the residents of Noble Park, with five trustees overseeing its care.

The centenary celebrations, running from Wednesday, April 2nd, to Sunday, April 6th, will feature a History Board display, live performances from the One Voice Choir and the Ukrainian Choir.

For one of the trustees of the hall, Dawn Dickson, the celebration will be particularly special as both her grandfather and uncle were all trustees too.

“We’re quite excited,” said Dickson, “100 years is a long time for a building to be still standing and we expect a lot of people to come to the celebration.”

Dickson’s book “If only these walls could talk”, detailing the hall’s history, will be available on the day.

The official ceremony will be held at the hall on Saturday 5 April from 1 to 2 pm.