New quiz launched to combat rising vehicle theft in Victoria

Neighbourhood Watch, in partnership with RACV, has launched an online quiz designed to help Victorians protect their cars and belongings from theft, in response to growing concerns about vehicle theft and items being stolen from vehicles across Victoria.

The new quiz, named How safe is my vehicle? came out amid the latest statistics released from the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency, which revealed that theft of motor vehicles had increased by almost 8,432 in the last 12 months, up 41.5 per cent.

Theft from a motor vehicle also increased by almost 19,000 in the last 12 months, up 33.32 per cent. Both figures represent a ten-year high.

Casey ranked among the top local government areas for vehicle-related crimes. It ranked second for theft of a motor vehicle, with 1,537 incidents reported, and theft from a motor vehicle, recording 3,826 incidents.

Casey topped the list with 2,063 incidents of numberplate thefts.

The free quiz provides practical advice, security recommendations, and step-by-step guidance for vehicle owners to protect their vehicles, including caravans.

Neighbourhood Watch CEO Bambi Gordon said every Victorian should feel confident about their vehicle’s security.

“The How safe is my vehicle? quiz puts practical prevention tools directly into the hands of vehicle owners, empowering them to take proactive steps to protect their vehicle,” she said.

“This initiative comes at a crucial time as vehicle-related crime continues to impact Victorian communities.”

The report generated from the quiz includes information about the latest anti-theft technologies, best practices for secure parking, and practical tips to prevent theft from vehicles.

“We’ve created a valuable resource that addresses a pressing community need aimed at making Victorian communities safer,” Ms Gordon said.

The initiative is supported by local Neighbourhood Watch volunteer groups which will help raise awareness and provide hands-on guidance to community members.

Victorian vehicle owners are encouraged to secure their vehicles and prevent crime by completing the quiz at: howsafeismyplace.com.au/vehicle/.