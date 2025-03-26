Driver faces trial over alleged pedestrian fatality

Kamal Gahli is set to face trial at the County court after his committal hearing moved it to 24 April with six charges. (On File)

By Ethan Benedicto

Kamal Ghali, the driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck and killed a young girl in Endeavour Hills last year, has been hit with six charges after a hearing on Tuesday, 25 March.

The Magistrates’ Court hearing also saw Ghali’s case moved to the County Court for a trial to be held on 24 April on three indictable charges.

He was charged with driving in a dangerous manner that causes serious injury, driving in a dangerous manner causing death, and reckless conduct endangering life in a motor vehicle.

The incident, which occurred on 17 October 2024, saw Mila, a 3-year-old girl, allegedly struck at a pedestrian crossing on Heatherton Road around 8:30am.

She was taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition and was announced the next day to have died.

An additional three summary offences were also transferred to be heard at the County Court.

These include driving in a dangerous manner, careless driving of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop before the stop line at red traffic lights.