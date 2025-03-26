Further three charged following Lyndhurst death

Homicide Squad detectives have charged a further three males on 26 March, following a fatal stabbing in Lyndhurst earlier this month.

An 18-year-old Seaford man and an 18-year-old Cranbourne North man were arrested early this morning at a hotel in Box Hill.

A 17-year-old boy from the southeastern suburbs was then arrested in the Dandenong area.

All three were interviewed by police and have subsequently been charged with murder and armed robbery.

The two men will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

The 17-year-old boy will appear at a children’s court at a later date.

An 18-year-old man from Narre Warren was previously charged with murder on Saturday, 22 March.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 July.

The charges follow an incident where a group of males were seen fighting in the vicinity of Society Avenue about 8.30pm on 14 March.

Emergency services arrived to find a male with serious stab wounds.

All other parties had fled the scene.

Timothy Leek, a 24-year-old man from Clyde, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police believe the parties involved were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au