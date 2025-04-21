Climate alliance dumped

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A local green group has labelled Greater Dandenong Council as a “laughing stock” after the council voted to depart a regional climate-change coalition.

The council will end its 12-year membership of South East Councils Climate Change Alliance (SECCCA) from 1 July, citing rising costs and limited benefits and relevance.

Greater Dandenong will instead invest the $128,249 saved this year – and more than $400,000 over three years – into its own climate change “priorities”.

They include transitioning from gas to renewable energy, installing solar panels, planting more trees and supporting residents and businesses to adapt to climate change challenges.

During the council vote on 14 April, Greater Dandenong Environment Group members protested with placards in the public gallery.

“We don’t want Greater Dandenong Council to be seen as a council that’s not pulling its weight on regional climate action,” GDEG president Isabelle Nash said.

“The reputation of Greater Dandenong Council is at stake.”

According to the group, the “outrageous” withdrawal would save the equivalent of a council officer’s wage – or 0.04 per cent of the council’s budget.

“The City of Greater Dandenong is home to some of the most vulnerable people in Melbourne when it comes to the effects of climate change like heatwaves,” member Aloma Davis said.

“The council’s alternative use of the money, which amounts to planting trees that they should be funding to be planted anyway, is laughable.”

SECCCA comprises eight councils in the South East, with Greater Dandenong joining the alliance in 2013.

In 2024, the alliance recruited a new chief executive with further staffing changes – which Greater Dandenong described as a “step in the right direction”.

However, the council baulked at a $75,000 annual ‘project fee’ – $300,000 over four years – to help fund nine SECCCA projects.

Only two of the projects – business energy support and financing flood resilient infrastructure – would benefit Greater Dandenong, according to a council officer’s report.

The ‘non-beneficial’ SECCCA projects include climate risk, a residential resilience ratings pilot for bushfires, a small business climate adaptation toolkit, carbon sink, EV/hydrogen heavy-duty truck, asset vulnerability assessment and a BriefEzy tool.

Over the next three years, Greater Dandenong will save $408,249 in SECCCA membership and project fees as well as staff time. It would financially challenge SECCCA as a result, the report stated.

Councillor Lana Formoso, who represents Greater Dandenong at SECCCA, said the withdrawal “really upsets me” but was “confident” it was the right move.

“I wish SECCCA the best but we have to think of the value for money for our community.”

In opposition, councillor Phillip Danh said being part of a broader regional alliance could save money in the long term and achieve greater things than a council on its own.

It left Greater Dandenong “isolated”, “reactive” and “losing its voice”, he said.