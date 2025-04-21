Candidate Cr files ‘bullying’ complaint

by Sahar Foladi

Greens councillor and federal candidate Rhonda Garad has filed a complaint to WorkSafe against Greater Dandenong Council and its chief executive.

Garad, who is on leave from council duties while running in the Bruce electorate against Labor MP Julian Hill, says the complaint is for the “systemic bullying they have allowed Cr Lana Formoso to do”.

The complaint comes after the Monday 14 April council meeting where Formoso moved the motion to grant Garad’s leave of absence.

She raised questions if Garad has discontinued her councillor allowance during this leave and whether she did the same for the Mulgrave state by-election in 2023.

Chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said Garad was “silent” on her intentions to be paid during this federal election period.

She confirmed the previous mayor Eden Foster took leave without pay in 2023 but took “it on notice” on Garad’s situation in 2023.

Garad has told Star Journal she didn’t take her councillor allowance during the 2023 campaign and was waiting on advice from the council on the new guidelines whether she can take her allowance or not this election.

“I’m doing whatever is in the policy”.

She’s also seeking a “public apology” over the matter, and would speak to a defamation lawyer.

She would also seek for video of the debate to be either deleted or affixed with a comment that “Cr Formoso is making claims that aren’t substaintiated”.

“The council is responsible for protecting my health and safety,” Garad says.

“This is the third meeting where she’s been allowed to go on a personal rant.”

She says Formoso’s “completely unsubstantiated” comments was a form of “public humiliation and bullying” that was “enabled” by the council.

“The enabling of this by the mayor and the CEO and the governance advisor is outrageous and is having a severe impact on my life.”

She says that people on the street are directing “complete and utter lies” used by Formoso such as “moonlighting as a councillor”, that she’s “not performing my role as a councillor” and that she’s using council resources while campaigning for the election.

“Everything that I have done is within our council’s policy.

“Cr Formoso is always saying that bullying of female councillors is unacceptable and here she is leading the charge.

“This continual vilification for me having the temerity to stand for public office – which is my democratic right.”

Under the Local Government Act 2020, councillors are entitled to their allowance even during leave unless they decide otherwise.

ALP-member councillor Formoso stands by her statements saying nothing that was said was untrue and she “simply” asked the questions that every ratepayer has the right to know and understand.

“I’m really interested to understand the basis of Cr Garad’s defamation claim.

“Cr Garad is constantly asserting that public debate is absolutely crucial and necessary in our democratic society, but unfortunately that only applies for her narrative.”

She questioned whether the council would be required to fund her lawyers.

She also called out Garad’s presence as a Greens candidate in the gallery during public question time, holding a climate-change placard with Greater Dandenong Environment Group members.

On the personal choice of councillors keeping their allowance she says, “Everyone would agree this does not fit the pub test or any test really.

“I find it quite shocking that Cr Garad is the first one to jump up and down in the chambers about ratepayers money being ethically and morally spent at their best interest, transparency and public trust.”

Formoso said Garad waited “until the final hour” to take her leave despite being an endorsed Greens candidate for months prior to the nominations being closed last week.

The clashes between the two councillors are nothing new as seen previously in the council chambers.

Previously at a council meeting on 10 February Cr Formoso criticised Garad and implored the council to have its own policy on on councillors “who continually take time off their council roles to campaign for state and federal elections” to safeguard transparency and conflict of interest.