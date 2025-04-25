Lest We Forget

by Sahar Foladi

Communities, families, children, youth and ex-service men and their families attended the ANZAC day ceremony at large in Dandenong.

The sun shined down at the gathering for the ANZAC Day ceremony to pay their respects to those servicemen and women who had fallen, led by president of the Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL, Lance McDermott as some newcomers looked on interestingly.

Secretary of the Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL, Mark Osborne says participation from diverse communities are very important and great to see at a day like this.

“It’s fantastic to see that many people turned up for this occasion for someone like myself that our family’s been here 200 years was very important to us.

“I understand that there are other parts of the world where you have to be fearful of the military and the police and we certainly want to get across that’s not the case here.

“The military and police work for the people, not against the people and hopefully for those people that have just arrived, they’re starting to get an understanding of that.

“It’s terrific to see so many people from so many different parts of the world too. It’s great that we are all Australians together, regardless of where you originally came from. We know that we have a safe and beautiful country here and we celebrate that on a day like today.”

Different groups such as the Keysborough Turkish Islamic and Cultural Centre, Greek Orthodox Community in Dandenong and Carrum Downs Pathfinder Club attended to pay their respects on this day.

In an amazing and heart-touching move, Abdul Ramazan from Matrix Rugs in Dandenong Plaza proudly laid down a framed rug which depicted the back of an Australian soldier with the Australian flag in its hand.

The frame included a writing that said, ‘Present from the Australian Hazaras.’

Mr Ramazan said it’s important for him to give back to the country whom he considers his own nation.

The image, painted on a rug will be donated to the Dandenong RSL along with other two art pieces.

“I love arts, I love the Australian community, so I felt the need to do something and thought of this small gesture.”

The event was also attended by State MP’s Gabrielle Williams, South-Eastern Metropolitan Liberal MP Ann-Marie Hermans, Mulgrave MP Eden Foster as well as members of the Greater Dandenong Council, mayor Jim Memeti joined by his colleagues Melinda Yim, Sean O’Reilly, Alice Phuong and Loi Truong.

Ms Hermans says the Dandenong ceremony is well attended with increased engagement from the diverse communities in the area.

“It’s wonderful to be able to be here with ex-service men and women and for those who are also remembering family. This is a very, very important time for our community and I’m so proud of our community because so many people have attended. It’s just wonderful and the whole service was beautiful.

“There’s a lot of engagement from a number of multicultural groups that come here to also remember their soldiers that have also died and the fact that they are so privileged and thankful to be Australian and to live in this nation.”

What was also evident was the increased participation of children as they laid down the wreaths at the Pillars of Freedom.

Mr Osborne says the youth have always tried to be inclusive of the youth and children to take part in ANZAC Day ceremony.

“Well, it tells me that the future is safe.

“I’ve been doing quite few talks at different schools in the last few days and I’ve been very impressed with the children of all ages that I have come across.

“If that’s a representation of what the youth of today is, then we’re going to have an even better country down the track.”

The ex-president of the Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL John Wells also attended the ceremony saying he’s been keeping busy working to write books.