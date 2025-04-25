Cranbourne FJ Holden racer returns to the track

By Violet Li

A Cranbourne racer is returning to one of Australia’s most beloved historic motor racing events next month, marking nearly 30 years on the track.

Phillip Barrow will race his family heirloom 1955 FJ Holden, against other historic cars of its era in the N Category at the Historic Winton.

This category sees the likes of Holdens, Mini, Cortinas, Mustangs and even Chargers race.

Since its inception in 1977, Historic Winton has become a celebration of vintage and classic racing cars, motorcycles, and sidecars, attracting fanfares from across the country.

Phillip won the Car of the Meet at the event in 2019-a big moment, but for a true enthusiast like him, the real highlight was racing a Ford Falcon door handle to door handle all weekend.

“And we didn’t touch,” he recalled.

This year, he’s confident of another triumph.

“I started racing in 1998. That was when I first took over the car from my dad. Dad retired from racing that year,” Phillip retraced the origin of his racing roots.

Racing runs in Phillip’s family, and it’s his turn—his brother isn’t interested. Next in line could be Phillip’s son, already obsessed with Formula One, but still too young for a licence.

The 70-year-old FJ Holden is now patiently waiting for her next race. She’s all Phillip talks about.

“It’s got all the original parts in it that have all been modified,” Phillip said.

“On certain tracks, it can outperform some of the cars made in 1972 with a 1955 model car. She never ceases to do amaze. It’s only got three gears. It’s got very small brakes. They’re drum brakes. That’s all that stops the car.

“Up until two years ago, it still had the original seat out of it, but they told me with all the new safety regulations that I have to run the new seats.”

The 1955 girl sports a shiny Toyota Yellow Green, a specific colour code used by Toyota for some of their vehicles, but at the local paint shop, the colour is known as ABES FJ, just like her number plate, named after Phillip’s father.

Many racers race in multiple cars. Phillip races with only one car. He bought another car before he got married, and then finished it and sold it. That was twenty years ago.

“I am not that rich,” he joked.

“I just really love what I have. It’s awesome to drive. People love it. We’ve got a group of guys coming down to Winton from Sydney. They’re all fans of my dad. They followed the car for sixty years.

“They used to show up no matter where you raced in the country. So, whether it be South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales, at least one of them shows up.

“This will probably be the last time they last time they come to an event because they’re all getting too old.”

What does it feel like driving a vintage race car? Phillip gave out his answers.

“You just can’t drive a car like this on the street and drive flat out,” he said.

“The feel of the grip, the power, the noise, the smells. You don’t get that from driving a road car.

“It all paints a picture, and all your senses are aroused by it.

“Most race cars, the brakes don’t work when they’re cold. You gotta warm them up before they work. You feel everything the car is doing while you drive it. They give you lots of feedback. In a road car, you feel nothing because they’re all designed so that you don’t feel any.”

The last feedback Phillip received was that the 1955 girl was happy.

The 48th Historic Winton is to be held on 24 and 25 May 2025 at Winton Motor Raceway near Benalla in Victoria.