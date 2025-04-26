Disability action plan approved

By Ethan Benedicto

A unanimous decision saw a motion on the Disability Inclusion Action Plan fully endorsed during the council meeting, with Casey showing a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive community.

Serving as a four-year roadmap to embed accessibility, inclusion and equity in everyday council services, policy and infrastructure, the DIAP is emphasising the ease of access.

Cr Kim Ross initially moved the motion, and as she was moved to tears, said that “disability affects approximately one in five people, but it doesn’t just impact them”.

“It affects their education, employment, relationships and their ability to fully participate in the community.

“The impact of disability is broad, and the actions in this plan reflect this,” she said.

In summary, the DIAP aims to make buildings, information and other services accessible; support community participation and wellness; stand up for equity and improve quality of life; and foster a safe, respectful and empowering environment.

The DIAP document states that currently, Casey is home to 81,000 people who are living with a disability, with 19,000 people needing assistance.

“The social inclusion model discussed in this document places the responsibility of identifying and removing environmental, attitudinal and institutional barriers on the community,” Cr Ross said.

“It is the shift towards recognising the day-to-day difficulties of living with a disability, a shift towards helping alleviate some of the frustration, shame and mental anguish that comes from consistently battling barriers.”

Cr Dave Perry seconded the motion, adding that “disability and mental health put a lot of pressure on families in Casey, and anything the council can do to alleviate that pressure is very welcome”.

The current DIAP has a timeline of 2025-2029, and it was developed from 2023-2025, after the previous plan expired in 2018.

In total, there were five outcome areas with over 70 priority actions; these ranged from council services and leadership, communication and engagement, education, recreation and public spaces, and inclusion, safety and fairness.

Cr Ross looked to amend a part of the motion, where she sought, after receiving extensive community feedback, “more emphasis on empowerment”, as well as the council receiving an annual progress report and plan detailing the delivery of action priorities.

“Also ensuring that actions undertaken reflect working with people living with disabilities and supporting them to drive action and be directly involved rather than doing things to them, and for them,” she said.

A more in-depth look into the five areas of priorities saw a move to advocate for affordable housing and accessible transport, accessible communications and customer service training.

Also included was a support network for staff with disability, events designed to promote accessibility and addressing ableism and unconscious bias in the community, among many others.

Cr Lynette Pereira also spoke on the motion, adding that “there are so many people on disability benefits that can have some meaningful work”.

“I’d love to see that sort of thing encouraged (because) it’s so beneficial to the people with a disability and their families, to have some part in society and to have meaning.”

Mayor Stefan Koomen commented on the importance of the DIAP, acknowledging Cr Ross’ amendment on the regular updates and that it could lead to “improvements throughout this four-year plan”.

The motion, alongside the amendment of regular updates on the DIAP’s progress, was unanimously approved by the council.