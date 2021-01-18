‘The Sub’ continues Goss’ success

By Jason Adams

Harrison Goss’ venture into greyhound racing continued its success last Thursday night with Russian Sub dominant in the final event at Sandown Park.

The victory was Goss’ second for the week following Dash Of Reyne’s win at Horsham on Tuesday.

Russian Sub, ‘The Sub’ or ‘Harold’ as he’s known, virtually led all of the way from box 1 much to the delight of a big group of connections and supporters on-course.

Not only was it another city success for Goss but also for close friends being the first greyhound they’ve been involved with.

“They’re four of my mates, they were keen and I offered them the opportunity to be a part of it. They’re loving it!,” he said.

Goss, 22, first got involved in the sport through ownership in a syndicate via Lindray Park led by prominent participant Ray Henness.

From that experience and watching countless greyhound videos on YouTube, Goss’ passion grew to a point of wanting to get further invested.

“It was good fun and after a while I wanted to do more, having a small share in a syndicate was good but I felt ready to take full ownership of my own greyhounds. It was a big jump, but it’s been a few exciting years,” he said.

“It’s a great sport to be a part of.”

Not only has he successfully transitioned into greyhound training but he is also a kennel hand with one of the country’s leading teams of Jeff Britton and Angela Langton.

“A while ago Angela contacted me to see if I was interested. I took it up and it’s been a great experience,” he said.

“I’m able to have some kennels there and that’s where I train mine from.”

Goss’ interest in the dogs doesn’t stop with training, he is also planning on whelping down a litter of Fernando Bale’s to his broody Pictor Lucy who was recently inseminated.