Bulls hold on in thriller

By Nick Creely

Noble Park has moved to a 2-1 record in the Eastern Football League, pipping South Croydon in a cracking contest on Saturday, 9.9 (63) to 8.8 (56).

The Bulls were in fine touch in the first half, ultimately setting up the game.

With a four goal first term, followed by three in the second, the home side raced out to a 32-point half-time lead, showcasing some of its most electrifying footy in front of its home crowd.

But the Bulldogs found some bite.

In a stunning comeback, the visitors slammed on five goals in the third term to cut the margin back to just nine with a quarter to play, but the home side held firm defensively to shut the game down in the last term and secure the four points.

Kyle Martin was once again everywhere for the Bulls to be best afield, Mitch Riordan (two goals) was equally impressive, while Ryan Morrison, Jack Sketcher and Ben Marson were in the best.

In the Southern Football League’s Division 2, Springvale Districts’ barnstorming start to 2021 continued, with the unbeaten Demons belting Heatherton, 18.11 (119) to 8.6 (54).

The home side were never truly threatened, winning each quarter comfortably in its 65 point win.

Matt Wetering slotted four to take his tally to 15 for the season, Darren Sheen kicked three and Adam Read three to be a major threat up forward, while John Walker and Matt Thompson were simply superb.

Keysborough were also big winners, knocking off Hampton at Peterson Street, 16.16 (112) to 6.7 (43).

Off the back of a six-goal haul from Matt Carnelley, who is putting together a superb opening month of the season, the Burras were electrifying in its all-round four quarter display.

Timmy Werner was also instrumental, while Geoff Humphreys was solid for the visitors.

In the remaining game, Hampton Park was solid in its 11.12 (78) to 9.11 (65) win over Skye at home.

In Division 3, Endeavour Hills were too good for the Doveton Eagles, 18.15 (123) to 2.3 (15).

A best on ground display from Sam Mclean (six goals) thrilled the crowd, with the Falcons doing what it needed to bank the points and some percentage.

Division 4 saw an absolute thriller, with Hallam holding on, but only just against Dandenong, 11.5 (71) to 10.10 (70).

Holding sway for the majority of the day, the Hawks led by 26 at quarter time, 28 at half-time, and 27 at three quarter time, before a stunning surge from the Redlegs almost pinched a famous win.

Down and out, the Redlegs slammed on four unanswered goals in the final quarter but the Hawks did just enough to bank a thrilling win.

Rory McIvor was the star, booting five for the Hawks, while Mark Coe was also named in the best for the home team.