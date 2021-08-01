Another sparkling display from Aston Rupee

By Jason Adams

The flying Aston Rupee produced another brilliant win at Sandown Park last Thursday night.

He began well then got the opportunity to balance up and accelerate. He took control mid-way through the race and from that point it was all eyes on the clock. The margin was a sizable 6.5 lengths in a scintillating time of 29.13 – no surprise for one of the fastest greyhounds in Australia.

“He began sweetly and didn’t get a touch through the corner so I knew he was about to get going. I was very happy with him,” said trainer Glenn Rounds.

His time was the 6th fastest of the year however it only compliments the 29.05 he set at Speed Star in May – which he qualified for with a near record 28.93 trial. With the trial included he holds three of the seven fastest times set in 2021.

Having only turned two-years-old in April there are no shortage of feature races to target. ‘Jimbo’ as he’s known at home, was eligible for heats of the age restricted Warragul St. Leger however Rounds decided to bypass the series which came as a surprise to some.

“I didn’t want to drop him back in distance to the 460m at Warragul. We want to keep him up over ‘500’ metres so we’ll go back to The Meadows next Saturday for heats of the Nationals.

“After that there’s no plan in stone. We hope to go towards the Million Dollar Chase but with the uncertainty in Sydney at the moment it’s hard to know what it’s going to look like.”