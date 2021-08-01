The footy is back!

By Nick Creely

Keysborough returned to the field with plenty of venom, brushing aside Skye by 44 points at home on Saturday, 13.12 (90) to 6.10 (46).

While the clash was played in front of an empty crowd, community sport finally made its return on Saturday and the Burras banked their ninth win of the Southern Division 2 season.

The home side set the game up with an unanswered three goal first term, and applied the heat even further in the second to leave the visitors goalless at the main break, and with a five goal advantage.

While the Bombers showed some fight in the third term, the Burras still managed to kick eight goals to six in the second half to bank the dominant win.

On a strong return to the field for the Burras, Calum Letcher was particularly impressive, 1000-goal champ Matt Carnelley bagged three goals, and the likes of Damian Collins, Matthew Beer and Brandon Mather were all in the best.

Down at Murrumbeena, ladder leaders Springvale Districts did what it needed to against the Lions, 17.17 (119) to 11.6 (72).

Off the back of six majors from Matt Wetering, and impressive displays from Darren Sheen (two goals), Daniel Spence and Peter Heng, the Demons were never really troubled in the win.

And Hampton Park thumped Hampton to the tune of 80 points, 14.23 (107) to 4.3 (27).

The Redbacks had winners all over the park but would have probably liked to have kicked straighter in front of goal, registering 11 individual goal kickers in the win.

In Division 3, Endeavour Hills were on song in a 90-point drubbing of South Mornington, 16.15 (111) to 2.9 (21).

The Falcons enjoyed a consistent four quarters but were particularly dominant in the third term when they slammed on seven unanswered goals to really race away with the contest.

Ben Holland bagged five on the day, Sam McLean also cashed in with four, while Jayson Bruce and Nick Gay were named in the best.

Narre South Saints, meanwhile, registered a stunning 45 scoring shots on the way to a 153-point win against South Yarra at Leigh Park, 30.15 (195) to 6.6 (42), with Danny Brewster backing up his haul of 12 in the last game on 10 July with a haul of 13 majors.

And Doveton Eagles endured a tough afternoon to go down by 143 points to Clayton at Meade Reserve, 28.21 (189) to 7.4 (46).

In Division 4, Lyndale went down in a close affair with Frankston Dolphins, 12.13 (85) to 10.9 (69).

The game barely got out to more than a goal throughout what was an absorbing contest at Overport Park, but the Dolphins did enough in the final term to get the job done.

Hallam and Carrum Patterson Lakes also played out a thriller, but the Hawks fell narrowly short, 8.13 (61) to 9.10 (64).

The Hawks led the contest at every change and looked poised to bring down the ladder leaders, but a two-goal to one final term from the home side saw them claim the four points.

Matt Jerram, Brendan Reynolds and Rory McIvor were named in the best for the Hawks.