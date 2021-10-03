A-League’s new identity

By Nick Creely

Australian football’s elite competition has revealed a new identity as it forges towards a new future, with the men’s, women’s and youth leagues to come together under one unified ‘A-League’ banner.

The new brand will see both the men’s and women’s competitions as partners moving forward, with the A-League to use its position to grow the game for everyone in the country.

Managing director, Danny Townsend said the new A-League brand was designed for one simple reason.

“It’s not men’s football, or women’s football, it’s just football,” he said.

“We’re committed to growing the game in Australia – for everyone. That means delivering a world-class experience on and off the pitch and inspiring the next-generation of A-Leagues superstars to fulfil their highest potential.

“This is just the beginning of our ambitious, long-term vision for the growth of football in Australia.”

As part of the change in branding, the A-Leagues will move to a unified social media channel for men’s and women’s football on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in the coming months and will re-launch the website to create a one-stop destination for fans of the game in Australia and significantly increasing the profile and reach of women’s football

This comes off the back of previous announcements such as the expansion of the women’s league by three teams in two years and the launch of a new Club Championship.

The new A-Leagues 2021-22 season will kick off on November 19 for A-League Men and December 3 for A-League Women with Melbourne City now based out of the south-east suburbs.