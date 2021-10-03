Emerging Bulls join Eastern

By Nick Creely

The Noble Park Junior Football Club is set to enter the ranks of the Eastern Football Netball League (EFNL) in 2022 with the Bulls set to further align with their senior club.

Following approval from AFL Victoria and a transfer out of the South East Juniors competition, the Bulls will call the EFNL home from next season.

The Bulls are already a senior club in the competition, and have had their Under 15 and Under 17 sides competing in the league for the past few seasons.

EFNL Junior Football Manager Corey Maynard said the full transfer of Noble Park into the league next season is another massive positive for the region, and the competition itself.

“We are over the moon to finally be able to welcome the entire Noble Park Junior Football Club family into our competition, a move that makes absolute sense given their Under 15’s and 17’s have been part of our competition for the last few years,” he said.

“Noble Park are a very well-run club with a rich history and I look forward to working with Shadia, Kylie and the whole Noble Park Junior Committee.”

Noble Park Junior Football Club secretary Kylie Milne said the club was delighted to be joining the highly reputable Eastern league.

“The club is extremely excited to join and become a part of the Eastern Football and Netball League,” Milne said.

“We are extremely happy to be able to align all our teams in conjunction with our Seniors and Under 15 and 17’s sides, who are currently in the league.

“We are looking forward to new adventures and the opportunities this move will bring.

“(We) can’t wait for season 2022.”