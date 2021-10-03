Maroons enter a new partnership

By Nick Creely

The North Dandenong Cricket Club is set to enter a partnership with the Melbourne Eagles Cricket Club moving forward in what is an exciting move for both clubs and the south-east region.

The highly respected Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA club) will field a Sunday team this season with the Eagles in the Eastern Cricket Association Turf one-day competition, with the DDCA Sunday competition not proceeding this season.

With player overlap already existing between the two passionate clubs, the Maroons simply “can’t wait to see the side in action and our partnership grow.”

“This is a very positive agreement to grow and improve our club, promote community cricket and combine the similar ideals of both North Dandenong and Melbourne Eagles Cricket clubs,” North Dandenong Cricket Club president Jason Shaw said.

“(It will) provide the opportunity for those who would like the challenge of turf cricket but have other Saturday commitments. There is no DDCA Sunday turf competition any more.”

Home games will be played at the club’s home venue of Lois Twohig Reserve in Dandenong North, with the side to wear North Dandenong Cricket Club caps in matches.