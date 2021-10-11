Eurell honours Pinker with winning treble

By David Nagel

His champion mare Pinker Pinker gave him one of his biggest thrills in racing and trainer Greg Eurell used the night named in her honour to prepare a winning-treble at his home track at Cranbourne on Friday night.

Pinker Pinker – out of Reset/Miss Marion – took out the 2011 WS Cox Plate after a magnificent ride by Cranbourne born-and-bred jockey Craig Williams.

Williams settled well back in the field, but weaved an incredible passage – never losing momentum from the 600-metre mark – to run down New Zealand Derby winner Jimmy Choux in the shadows of the post.

It was one of the great big-race rides in the history of Australian racing.

While often remembered as a Cox Plate winner alone, Pinker Pinker was a high-quality mare who showed early signs of her talent by running Group 1 placings in the AJC Oaks and Epsom Handicap.

But it was in 2011 where she realised her true potential, winning the Cox Plate, Angus Armanasco Stakes, Let’s Elope Stakes and Schweppervescence Trophy to her earn the title as one the best mares in the country.

But tragically in April 2012, when she was being prepared for the Queen of the Turf Stakes, Pinker Pinker suffered an anaphylactic shock following an injection from veterinary staff and died.

Pinker Pinker holds a special place in the Eurell stable, sitting alongside his gun sprinter/miler Apache Cat, – who claimed five consecutive group one’s in an incredible racing career – as the favourite horses he has trained.

Eurell completed his winning treble in three consecutive races at Cranbourne on Friday night, with Balsamic Vinegar, Hezafox and Eugene’s Forest winning races four, five and six on the card.

Friday night’s feature, the $100,000 Pinker Pinker Plate (2060m) was taken out by the Mitchell Freedman-trained Mahashakti.