Members approve ‘one club’ bid

Looking back to 26 June, 2017…

***

Dandenong Women’s Cricket Club (DWCC) and Dandenong Cricket Club (DCC) have announced that they will officially merge as of 1 July, after Special Resolutions were voted through unanimously by members of both clubs on 19 June at the club’s AGM.

A proposed merger was first brought forward in mid-May, with the representatives from both clubs working diligently over the last month to come up with a proposal that satisfied all parties.

The merged entity will keep the name Dandenong Cricket Club (DCC) and will maintain the panther mascot.

However, a new logo is planned to integrate some aspect of the DWCC brand and representatives from both clubs have been buoyed by the overwhelming support of members in working with a ‘one club’ approach.

“It has been fantastic to see how everyone involved has worked together and shown a real respect for both the history of both clubs and the vision we are working toward for the future,” the DWCC’s Kelly Applebee said.

Applebee will take up the position of VicePresident for the new DCC and will be joined by both Emma Gallagher and parent Shahid Malik from DWCC on the new committee.

Current Dandenong Cricket Club president Michael Findlay will remain as president down at Shepley Oval.

“It has been a very positive process,” Findlay said.

“The commitment that has been shown from all involved to not only make this merge happen, but ensure it is as successful as possible, means that we are already tracking well in our preparations for 2017/18 and have an exciting future beyond.”

Recruitment of coaches for the women’s teams is underway and DCC hopes to announce these shortly, Findlay confirmed.

DWCC and DCC recognize the ongoing support from Cricket Victoria and the City of Greater Dandenong that allowed this merger to go ahead and that will be instrumental in its continued success.

The Panthers also announced that current skipper Tom Donnell, consistent all-rounder James Nanopoulos and bustling quick Brent Fairbanks have been awarded life membership at the

club.

Nanopoulos in particular had an outstanding 2016/17 season, scoring 341 runs at 34.1 and taking 30 wickets at 21.9 while Donnell captained the club to the semi-finals.

All three have enjoyed outstanding yet unfinished careers that have spanned over a decade, and will both be crucial to the Panthers’ quest to go one better in 2017/18.

The move – which is set to enhance cricket in the south-east region – has been on the agenda for several years with the club now looking to continue its emergence as one of the powerhouses in

the Victorian Premier Cricket competition.

Pre-season for the Panthers will begin shortly, with player signings to be announced in the coming months.