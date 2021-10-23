Rebellious issues a stern warning

By Jason Adams

Boom youngster Rebellious issued a fierce statement with a scathing win at Sandown Park on Thursday night.

He began cleanly then accelerated to lead and at that point it was game over. He set hot splits and won in a scorching time of 29.10 – the sixth fastest this year.

“When he wasn’t really shaking Gypsy Bun up the back straight I thought he was on track for 29.25 or so but then 29.10 came up, that’s what we’d thought he’d go coming into today,” said Luke Thompson, son of trainer Jason Thompson.

It was the way that he handled himself that was most notable. His first two races at the track in August he swung wide at the turn and didn’t handle it as well as you’d expect for one his ability.

“In those first two starts he didn’t handle that first turn at all. He’d be up there early in the race then lose two or three lengths. He’s had a couple of trials here since and handled it a lot better and again today.”

Rebellious, or ‘Danny’ as he’s known, has won 14 of his 20 starts and is timing his run well as we snowball towards the world’s greatest greyhound race, the TAB Melbourne Cup.

“I’m not too sure where his next run will be, possibly here in a Prelude.”

Greyhounds must compete in a Prelude or win an exemption race to be eligible for TAB Melbourne Cup heats on Friday November 19. Click here for TAB Melbourne Cup information and merchandise.

Rebellious also suits the profile of a Shootout runner – a four-dog $25,000 winner-take-all event made up of greyhounds best suited to the high speed format. All runners are exempt into Cup heats. The Shootout will be run on Thursday November 11 – click here for conditions.

In the race following Rebellious’ win, iron sprinter Riccarton Rick came from nowhere to claim the Free-For-All – less than one length covered the first four past the post.