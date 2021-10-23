Patto calls time on international career

By Nick Creely

After a sublime and entertaining career as an Australian Test cricketer, Dandenong favourite son James Pattinson has called time on his international career.

The right-arm pace bowling dynamo, who plays with an immense passion that has adhered himself to fans across the globe, played 21 Test matches, 15 ODIs and four Twenty20s for Australia, taking exactly 100 international wickets along the way.

Although hampered by injuries for the majority of his career, the 31-year-old originally from Doveton, and came through the Dandenong Cricket Club where he’s still a beloved mate and player, gave everything in the Baggy Green when given the opportunity.

But now the paceman will continue plying his trade for Victoria when he overcomes his latest injury, while for fans of Premier Cricket, the Dandenong Cricket Club will be hoping to see more of its favourite son moving forward.

James – alongside his older brother Darren – has an extensive history with the Panthers out of Shepley Oval.

He debuted for the club in 2006/07, made his Victorian debut in 2008, before he made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2011, where he burst onto the scene with 5/27 and man of the match honours.

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins, congratulated Pattinson on his achievements for Australia in what has been a fascinating journey.

“James continues to be a fantastic ambassador for Australian and Victorian cricket and we congratulate him on a fine career at international level,” Cummins said.

“Throughout his career, he has consistently challenged the very best batters in the world.

“James’ journey has included injury hurdles and setbacks, which he has shown the determination to fight his way back from. He always took great pride in representing his country and was the ultimate competitor every time he stepped on the field for Australia.”