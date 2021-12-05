Bloods, Bears send statements

By Tyler Lewis

A Matt Chasemore fuelled Berwick outfit sent a statement on Saturday afternoon, dismantling North Dandenong at Arch Brown Reserve in DDCA Turf 1 action.

Chasemore – and his Bears – were smothering with the ball, restricting the visiting side to just 101.

The medium pacer finished with the sensational figures of seven overs, five maidens, 3/5, while tearaway quick Andrew Perrin was also relentless with the ball, claiming 4/19.

The Bears made light work of the run chase, storming home with ten wickets in hand in just 15.3 overs.

Gloveman Jordan Cleland pushed around 49 off 48 balls, while Lachlan Brown scorched 53 from 46.

After suffering a defeat to Hallam Kalora Park in the grand final rematch last week, the win comes as the Bears first of the season.

Springvale South, meanwhile, also sent a shiver down the spine of its opponents, after dealing with reigning premiers Hallam Kalora Park.

Blade Baxter was instrumental for the Bloods, ripping through the Hawks batting line-up.

The quick collected 5/24 from his 12 overs as his side kept the Hawks to 10/98 from its 38 overs.

And despite losing Jayde Herrick early, the Bloods cruised to victory with nine wickets in the pavilion and plenty of overs to spare.

Ryan Quirk (58 not out from 91 balls) and Mitch Forsyth (34 not out from 59 balls) got some valuable time in the middle, as the pair put on 84 together to guide their side to victory.

A complete performance at Park Oval against Narre South saw Buckley Ridges go 2-0.

The Bucks – led by Michael Davies – were outstanding with the ball, keeping the visiting side to 166.

Davies was the pick of the bowlers, notching 4/36 from his 11 overs.

Narre South skipper Kyle Hardy was a shining light for the Lions, compiling 63 from 102 balls.

But it was the other end that troubled the Lions all day, as Hardy himself had six partners.

Bucks skipper Ben Wright couldn’t have asked for a better start, as his side scooted to 0/62 in its run chase.

0/62 eventuated to 3/138, then to 4/169 as the Bucks cruised home in the 37th over.

Josh Holden got away with a blistering 56 from 47 balls, while Michael Davies added to his performance with the ball by boosting his average with a run a ball 18 not out.

St Mary’s, meanwhile, secured a fantastic win, edging out Narre Warren by 49 runs.

The visiting side posted an extremely competitive total of 9/192 in the opening innings; Kusun Niranjana collected 70 from 102 at the top, while Ashan Anthony also raised his bat for his 58 from 68 balls.

Josh Dinger was the pick of the bowlers for the home unit, claiming 2/37 off 11.

While the Pies got off to a steady start with the bat, it was Niranjana once again who took the game away from the Narre Warren unit.

Niranjan added to his 70 with a sensational 5/42 from his 11 overs.

In next week’s matches: Narre South host Springvale South, Narre Warren travel to North Dandenong, St Mary’s take on Berwick and Buckley Ridges will play Hallam Kalora Park.