‘Do It’ getting it done

By Jason Adams

High class sprinter Do It continued his career of consistency with a dominant win at Sandown Park on Thursday night.

Despite not being known as a swift beginner he speared to the lead and from there was going to be awfully difficult to beat. He won comfortably and set a strong overall time of 29.27.

“I think a run of inside draws has helped him begin more consistently and gain confidence. He’s always in high quality races and dropping back in grade helped.” said part-owner Jarrod Sharp.

Plans are now in place for Do It, or ‘Simon’ as he’s known, to travel to Tasmania this Sunday for next Thursday’s heats of the state’s flagship event the G1 Hobart Thousand. He’s aiming for his second Group 1 triumph after he won the Adelaide Cup in October.

Sharp co-owns Do It with close friend and colleague Glen Mollison, who caught ‘Simon’ after last night’s win and was front and centre in the post-race photo with family.

“It’s the first greyhound he’s owned and he’s loving it. He said it was the best feeling walking down the straight with Simon after he’d won. It was easier to get up this morning.”

Sharp gives huge credit to trainers Jeff Britton and Angela Langton who he’s had a long standing friendship with on and off the track.

“They’re amazing. Angela bought the litter of pups, I told her I wanted to get a bloke at work involved in the sport and she was more than happy to help. Glen picked one out and the rest is history.”

Do It has won 14 of his 48 starts with $237,360 in prize money. He’s competed in just four Grade 5 races which highlights his longevity against the sport’s elite.

In the race prior Paddy Wants Pats was superb in the night’s Free-For-All. He set very similar splits to Do It though slightly sharper with a best-of-night time of 29.26.