Early contenders begin to emerge

By Tyler Lewis

Beaconsfield sustained its scintillating form in Turf 2 on Saturday, downing Dandenong West in a strong win.

The Tigers posted 6/225 with Michael Vandort striking his first half-century for the year (79)

With the ball it was Ashan Madushanka once again sending batters back to the shed, this week with another 4/33 from ten.

Madushanka now has 15 wickets at just 8.27 this season.

Lyndale, meanwhile, snared its first win of the season, overcoming Keysborough in a tight run-chase.

Chasing Keysborough’s 8/130, Lyndale were 7/71 in reply; before a brilliant 30 from skipper Ben Montgomery guided his side home.

A Triyan de Silva-led Heinz Southern Districts have caused an upset, knocking off the highly-touted Cranbourne outfit.

The left-armer claimed 4/26 as his side restricted Cranbourne to just 124.

In reply, Brent Patterson (52) steered HSD home, chasing the total with a handful of overs to spare and four wickets in the shed.

Parkmore Pirates, meanwhile, finished on the right side of a high scoring game at Watcher Reserve.

Parkfield had just four batters reach double-figures, but still managed to post 7/173.

Matt Goodier was the main contributor with 70.

The Pirates steadily reeled in the total, passing the Blues with three overs and change to spare.

Abhinav Bhatia was the pick of the bats, crunching a well-needed 75.

There were few close games in the Turf 3 competition, with strong wins to Doveton, Springvale, Fountain Gate and Lynbrook.

Fountain Gate’s win over Coomoora was the highlight of the round, with the home side defending its 175 in style, bowling out Coomoora for just 115.

Mandeep Premi took an impressive 4/23 from his 4.5 overs, while Jasdeep Singh also got amongst the wickets.

Lynbrook’s win over Narre North was quite the statement, with the match all over in just 44 overs.

Narre North could only manage 91, before the home side chased it down with just three casualties and more than half of the innings to spare.

Springvale, meanwhile, completed a somewhat carbon copy of its opponent’s (Hampton Park) innings.

The visitors restricted Hampton Park to 7/172, before finishing the run chase on 7/173.

35 extras cost the Redbacks outfit, particularly the 23 wides, leaving no batter from Springvale was required to pass 50 to reach the target.

A complete performance by Doveton’s Adam Read was the highlight of the match between Doveton and Silverton.

After walking to the middle at 3/38, Read compiled 60, steering his side to 173.

But he didn’t stop there.

Read then tore the Silverton top order to shreds, sending the first three batters back to the sheds.

The all-rounder finished with 3/22 from his eight as the Doves won by 24 runs.