The wait is almost over

By Tyler Lewis

February is here, which means one thing: footy is on the horizon.

Lockdowns and crowd caps will be a thing of the past (hopefully) and local footy will be back in all its glory for the first time since 2019.

Players are sick of circle work, coaches are sick of motivating their players on the track, and the GAZETTE is sick of writing hypothetical footy stories – everyone wants the real deal.

With the competition musical chairs that occurred in the wake of the 2020 season, the GAZETTE is all over several competitions fixtures and the highlights this season has to offer…

The West-Gippsland fixture team weren’t messing around in the planning of the opening week, having a night and a twilight match to kick off the season.

Kooweerup and Dalyston will kick off under lights on April 2, while Warragul Industrials and Garfield will go into battle in a twilight match.

It doesn’t stop there though, with Phillip Island set to travel to Cora Lynn on a stand-alone Sunday match on April 3.

The opening three rounds feature a game under lights and in round 3 Tooradin-Dalmore will host Warragul Industrials on Anzac Day.

The AFL Outer East kicks off on April 2, with finals front-runners and old-foes Narre Warren hosting Pakenham.

With the departure of Cranbourne, Doveton, Berwick and Beaconsfield out of the old SEFNL, this is the one many south easterners can etch into the calendar.

Expect a bumper crowd at Narre Warren for this one, the last time these two sides played, Trent Cody was the difference and it certainly won’t have slipped Lions coach Ash Green’s memory.

Another belter to look out for in the AFLOE season is in round 9, when Officer hosts Narre Warren.

The Roos have a few recruits putting pen to paper in a couple weeks, all built for the contest. And on a smaller ground in Officer Recreation Reserve, this one could leave a few sore bodies.

Fans of the Southern Football League won’t have to wait long to see a cracking game in Division 1, with local clubs Springvale Districts and Cranbourne locking horns on April 2.

If the in-demand VFL prospect Matt Wetering is available, onlookers won’t know which end to flock too, with the great Marc Holt standing at one end, and the inform Wetering at the other.

One thing is known though; it won’t be a day either side’s full-backs will be looking forward too.

Springvale Districts also host last year’s minor premiers Dingley in a stand-alone Good Friday contest.

Cranbourne will take on Dingley in round 5 (May 7) at Dingley.

In Division 2, Doveton will open its season a week later than most other sides, when it travels to Keysborough.

But where the Doves make up for the late start is in the mouth-watering contest that awaits them on Good Friday, when they host Hampton Park.

In the Eastern Football League top flight, meanwhile, local clubs Berwick, Noble Park and Rowville will also have its fair share of belters.

Known for drawing big crowds, the round 1 fixture between Rowville and Noble Park is bound to get a few off the couch at home and down to the Hawks nest on April 9.

Berwick welcome South Croydon in the opening round, before travelling to Noble Park in round 2 to take on the Bulls.

For the Bulls – who are premiership favourites in many eyes – their game to earmark on the calendar is on April 30 (round 3), when they host Vermont.

The two teams – placed first and second on the ladder before the conclusion of last year – were set to meet in a genuine showdown last year before the last lockdown.

It’s over two months away, but it’s already easy to know it’ll be a Jackson Sketcher and Kyle Martin special.

For Beaconsfield in Division one of Eastern, it will have plenty of travelling to do across the course of the 18-round season.

But not in round 1, as it plays host to Wantirna South.

Wantirna South managed just four wins from its 11 games last season, but with the knowledge of where the Eagles sit in this competition unclear, Mick Fogarty’s men certainly won’t run out of the rooms at Holm Park complacent.

The Eagles biggest test will come in round 4, when it travels to premiership favourites, East Ringwood.

WEST GIPPSLAND FOOTBALL LEAGUE

ROUND 1

April 2

Kilcunda Bass v Tooradin-Dalmore

Kooweerup v Daylston (night)

Korumburra-Bena v Inverloch-Kongwak

Warragul Industrials v Garfield (twilight)

April 3

Cara Lynn v Phillip Island

AFL OUTER EAST – PREMIER

ROUND 1

April 2

Narre Warren v Pakenham

April 9

Olinda Ferny Creek v Woori Yallock

Officer v Upwey Tecoma

Wandin v Mt Evelyn

Monbulk v bye

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE – DIVISION 1

ROUND 1

April 2

Springvale Districts v Cranbourne

Port Melbourne Colts v St Kilda City

Cheltenham v Dingley

East Malvern v Mordialloc

St Paul’s McKinnon v Bentleigh

EASTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE – PREMIER

ROUND 1

April 9

Rowville v Noble Park

Berwick v South Croydon

Doncaster East v Vermont

Norwood v Doncaster

Park Orchards v North Ringwood

April 15 (Good Friday)

Blackburn v Balwyn

DIVISION 1

April 2

Beaconsfield v Wantirna South

Croydon v Lilydale

Montrose v East Ringwood

Mitcham v Mooroolbark

Upper FTG v Bayswater