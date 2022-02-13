Tee off for charity

Take A Swing For Charity golf day is back for its 13th year on the fairways.

The aim of the day is for businesses and industry to have a bit of friendly competition and networking – all while supporting the community.

This year’s event will benefit Dandenong-based Wellsprings for Women.

The funds will help Wellsprings buy a truck and to fit-out a commercial kitchen and servery.

The kitchen will be used by the charity’s Cultural Cuisines program, which trains and empowers local women for roles in the catering industry.

In the past, Take A Swing has raised $500,000 for charities, including school uniforms, books and material aid such as baby clothes, formula milk and food.

Home medical care and mental health services have also been supported, as well as the purchase of refrigeration vans for food deliveries.

Sensory gardens and lifting equipment for people living with disabilities has also been funded.

Major sponsors for the event include: KPJ Group, Grenda Group, Macpherson Kelley, Telstra Business Technology Centre and Erntec.

The prize of a Kia car from Booran Motors is on offer to anyone that lands a hole-in-one.

The charity golf day is on Wednesday, 23 February at Victoria Golf Club in Cheltenham.

To register, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/south-east-business-networks-sebn/take-swing-charity-golf-day