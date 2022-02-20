Edwards ready to soar

By Lachlan Mitchell

Endeavour Hills’ newest boom recruit Fidel Edwards is ready to make his mark on Sub-District cricket this season as the Eagles chase premiership success.

Edwards will join the Eagles in the coming weeks for the remainder of their VSDCA campaign, and also play in the T20 tournament later in the year.

The West-Indian international has represented his country on over 100 occasions in white and red ball cricket, and has travelled the globe playing the shortest format of the game in the Indian Premier League as well as in Canada.

Edwards sits in elite company as one of only nine West-Indian cricketers to take a five-wicket-haul on debut.

Edwards took 5/36 against Sri Lanka, dismissing Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene along the way.

Edwards knows his best is good enough to really challenge the opposition and be more than competitive this season.

“Hopefully my skill and class can hopefully bring home a trophy this season,” Edwards said.

“It’s a format that I want to improve on and show my skill and class.”

The international featured for the Sydney Thunder in the 2011/12 season, playing five games and teaming up with fellow West-Indian master blaster Chris Gayle. Edwards believes that experience will hold him in good stead for the season ahead.

“Last time I was there I didn’t perform as well as I could have but I feel like I have more to show,” he said.

“The conditions are good for batting and you have to execute your ball, but for me I know it’s going to be tough but I just can’t wait.”

The opportunity to join the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jayde Herrick at the Eagles is massive opportunity for Edwards.

“I have played a lot of cricket against Dilshan, and I must say he got the better of me and it’s good to be playing on the same team as him,” he said.

“He’s a very exciting batter and he invented the scoop, and crowds love to see him and he is a very entertaining batter to watch.”

The West-Indian paceman is hoping to move into coaching when he calls time on cricket and hopes he can mentor the young bowlers during his time at the Eagles.

“Hopefully I can help the younger guys and share my experiences throughout the world to the next generation,” he said.

“One of the biggest teachings is you’ve got to want to bowl fast and get the rhythm correct and everything else will fall into place.”

Edwards also had a goal of being a fast bowler growing up, surrounded by the influence of West Indies fast bowlers.

Edwards was clocked at 157.7km in a test match in 2003 against South Africa, which currently sits at the seventh quickest ball in cricket history.

“In primary school I was always a fast bowler and use to bat in the middle order, but that went away watching Brett Lee and some of the Pakistan greats and West-Indian pace bowlers….it started from then to showcasing my talent,“ he said.

Edwards is the second fast bowler to join the side after Victorian Jayde Herrick was introduced by the Eagles earlier this season.