Cranbourne soar to the top

By Lachlan Mitchell

Back-to-back was once again a feature of the weekend’s action for all teams searching for a spot in finals and beyond.

Heinz Southern Districts chances at making finals coped a heavy knock after losing to ladder leaders Cranbourne by 79 runs.

The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat making 180 in their first innings dig with Peter Sweeney top scoring with 48.

Kevin Seth was the best of the Heinz bowlers taking 3/28 doing his best work on the Cranbourne tail.

Heinz looked far from their best with the willow falling to 4/39 in a performance that emulated an English collapse.

Their job wasn’t helped after Cameron Kelly made the ball talk, taking 4/7, including a hat trick, helping Cranbourne hold onto top spot.

Parkfield created some distance between them and fourth spot with a 89-run win over the Parkmore Pirates.

Parkfield made 176 batting first and bowled the visitors out for 87. Mark Goodier starred with leather and willow making 37 with the bat and taking 4/22 with the ball.

Dandenong West got themselves off and running again accounting for Beaconsfield in an upset win.

The Tigers batted first and made a very defendable 173 which included a Brad Miles 44 and Michael Dunstan 40.

The Bulls batting line-up looked to crumble early, falling to 2/23, and it looked like it would be curtains early for the bottom-placed side.

Nathan Power (43) stepped up to the crease and helped steady the rocky ship to shore. Power and a quick-fire 39 from Shaun Weir helping the Bulls home with nine balls to spare.

Keysborough did its best to keep finals within touching distance accounting for Lyndale away from home.

Christo Otto has the innate ability to dig the Knights out of trouble, with ball and bat, as he made 62 not out and finished with bowling figures of 4/29.

The Knights home with five wickets to spare.

Some teams would be hoping they never got out of bed on Sunday due to the round-one adjournment.

Beaconsfield found its finals hope taking another dagger to the chest after being rolled for just 57 against Parkfield away from home.

Parkfield reaching the measly target with nine wickets to spare.

Cranbourne had its way with Dandenong West in emphatic style, after posting 231 due to a Peter Sweeney 107 not out.

Dandenong West found itself on the receiving end of a Brett Hockey masterclass as he took 6/24 in what could only be described as ‘Marvellous’.

Heinz Southern District got their act together against Keysborough. Otto was once again at his best with a run-a-ball 60 helping his side to a 177-run target.

Heinz started their chase on a much better footing with both openers putting on 73 for the first-wicket stand.

Liam Jansen (40) was the middle order ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ as he got his side well and truly back into finals contention with seven wickets in hand.

Lyndale pulled off the surprise of the round upsetting Parkmore by 34 runs. Lyndale set the visitors 161 for victory.

Keith Ash top scored for the Dales with 37, a cameo from Rajika Fernando (33) helping them reach the total.

Parkmore might see Fernando in their dreams tonight after he took 4/26 and helped hault the Pirates chase.

The finals race still remains wide open with two matches left this season. Keysborough, Heinz South Districts, Lyndale and Beaconsfield all still in the hunt for the finals.