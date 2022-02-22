Six arrested after car chase

Six people have been arrested after an allegedly stolen car was dumped in Dandenong North.

The red Toyota Camry was seen speeding by patrolling Victoria Police officers on Cranbourne-Frankston Road about 1.15am on Monday 21 February, police say.

The police Air Wing followed the car to a property in Tarata Drive, Doveton where one of the passengers got out of the car.

The passenger was arrested by police at the scene.

Officers tried to intercept the Camry but the driver refused to pull over, police say.

The Air Wing followed the car until it was dumped near the corner of Outlook Drive and Murray Road, Dandenong North.

After a short search, police arrested five people in the area.

The five males and one female were taken for questioning by police.