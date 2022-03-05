Disbelief, shock…Warne inspired a nation

By David Nagel

It’s been so hard to process and digest the news of the death of the biggest superstar Australian cricket has ever seen…world cricket in fact – it’s simply impossible to comprehend the death of Shane Keith Warne.

And coming off the news, just a day earlier, that another legend of Australian cricket – Rod Marsh – had also passed away…it’s just compounded the pain.

Warne’s on-field brilliance, transforming the then dying art of leg-spin bowling into the coolest act in the game, and his off-field antics that kept us equally as entertained made the great Victorian the absolute supreme package.

The cricketing genius of Don Bradman, mixed with the flair of Keith Miller…Warney had it all!

Disbelief, shock, a nation and world-of-cricket stunned, memories of the great man will live on forever.

For what it’s worth, my greatest memory of Shane Keith Warne was the way he single-handedly dragged Australia back from the brink in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

Everyone remembers the last ball of the classic contest, with Allan Donald being run-out after the hottest potato in world cricket bounced through the hands of Mark Waugh, Damien Fleming and Adam Gilchrist, leading to wild celebrations and a place in the final against Pakistan.

But wind back the clock 10 wickets…and the Aussies were staring defeat well and truly in the face.

A 90-run partnership between Michael Bevan (65) and Steve Waugh (56) propelled the Australians to a modest total of 213 from their 50 overs, with two of South Africa’s greatest – Shaun Pollock (5/36) and Allan Donald (4/32) – having bowled their country into a seemingly impregnable position.

And when Herschelle Gibbs (30) and Gary Kirsten (18) blazed their way to a 48-run opening stand – the Aussies hopes had almost petered out.

Steve Waugh, the captain, had only one option…the game was slipping away…0-43 off 10…it has to be Warney to come on earlier than expected to bowl the 11th over.

What happened next was the stuff of legends with Warne delivering with the ball – in his own unique way – but also instilling belief and hope into his playing comrades…and his country.

The second ball of the 13th over pitched where an imaginary fifth leg-stump would stand, spun past the outside edge of Gibbs’ bat and rattled into off stump.

Gilchrist leapt from behind the stumps, while Warne marched directly towards him, straight down the middle of the pitch, several times yelling ‘C’mon’ as rejuvenated team mates high-fived him along the way.

Inspirational…we’re back in it!

The first ball of the 15th over – South Africa 1-53 – and Kirsten tries to launch one over cow-corner, only to misjudge the big-turning leggie which smashed into his off-stump.

Warne – having delivered with the ball – became motivator again, leaning back with clenched fists that were pumping to the sky before waving his arms twice in a circular motion.

He landed in Gilchrist’s arms, before his swarming teammates arrived with renewed enthusiasm and increasing admiration for a legend on the rise…South Africa 2/53.

And two balls later it was 3/53, with South African skipper Hansie Cronje (0) edging Warne to Mark Waugh at first slip.

In just 20 balls Warne had decreased a worrying run-rate, then claimed three wickets during that spell to bring the World Cup final within reach.

The World Cup…the boy from St Kilda Cricket Club was showcasing his talents, and carrying a nation on his shoulders, on the biggest stage that world cricket has to offer.

A remarkable game of cricket would then ebb and flow.

South African Jacques Kallis (53) was the dangerman before Warne removed him – caught by Steve Waugh in the covers – with the second last ball of his 10th over to make it 6/175 at the end of the 45th over.

Warne would end with 4/29 – the only Australian to take multiple wickets – as the crescendo built to the last-over run out of Donald.

Shane Keith Warne won that game for his country, and would grow his legend even further with a mesmerising spell of bowling in the final, taking 4/33 off nine overs to claim man-of-the-match honours as Australia (2/133) comfortably chased down Pakistan (132)

We all have memories of Warney…the ball of the century, the 700th wicket, 40 wickets in the greatest Ashes series of all in 2005…or marrying Sharon in Kath and Kim.

He was a rebel; he was a champion…he was Shane Keith Warne…and he did it his way.

And there will never be another one like him.

Surely, one day, Warne will be looking over all future test matches at the MCG – from The Shane Warne Stand – and his memory will never be forgotten.

Heart-felt condolences go to the Warne family and his closest mates.