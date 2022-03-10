Hendy plays Ironman with bat and ball

By Lachlan Mitchell

The final round of Turf-3 cricket was unaffected by the elements as all four fixtures went ahead uninterrupted.

Springvale proved to the rest of the competition why they deserve to be premiership favourites, when they accounted for a lack-lustre Lynbrook outfit away from home.

Lynbrook was sent into bat and made a below-par 118 first innings ditch. Jay Walia (41) looked like he would restore some faith to the Lakers season, but after he was caught short of the crease the wickets tumbled.

Three run-outs added salt to the already bruised side of Lynbrook. Hasindu Waduge took 3/12 to add the knockout-blow to the Lakers innings.

Springvale reached the total in 31 overs which included a Harjinder Sohal (35) knock at the top of the innings.

Ryan Lowe added some respect to the Lynbrook bowling card taking 4/19. Springvale ran out five wicket victors.

Silverton got themselves thick in finals action after they accounted for Narre North away from home.

The Rams were dismissed for a disappointing 88.

Selva Tharaka might make spontaneous appearances in the nightmares of Narre North batters until next season, after he finished on 4/11 after his seven overs.

Fazoor Jazoor (26) was the only ray-of-sunshine on a very dim day for his side.

Silveton took no prisoners as it reached the paltry total in 16 overs. Openers Jesse McCarthy and Robert North saved their team-mates from padding up, as they reached the total with 10 wickets to spare.

Fountain Gate squandered an opportunity to make a last-ditch effort to make finals, when they fell 116 runs short off the 195 target set by Doveton.

The Gators won the toss and sent the home-side into bat. Simon Mackie (40) and Ryan Hendy doing a Siegfried and Roy double act helping them reach an impressive total.

Shammi Dissanayake did his best to trouble the home-side taking 3/25 in an honourable performance. Hendy would be waiting for his man of the match cheque, after cleaning up the Gators with the ball stealing the show with 4/11 off just five overs.

Hendy and co helped dismiss Fountain Gate for 79 in just 26 overs.

The Redbacks were looking to make it two in a row when they faced third-placed Coomoora at Robert Booth Reserve.

Hampton Park looked like it had found its mojo after another Thor Nancarrow (68) over-50 score saw the Redbacks finish on 156.

Coomoora bowler Dillon Gemmell-Smith made the ball talk in riddles, taking 4/10 in a dynamic performance.

The Kangaroos reaching the target in 33 overs, helped along by a Charith Fernando 42. An additional 17 extras costing the Redbacks any chance of defending the low total.

Finals are now upon us with ladder leaders Springvale playing Silverton at home in a chance at making the big dance. The Demons have been the competition’s best despite slipping up two to the Gators.

Silverton has held their own in fourth place to hold off a fast-finishing Fountain Gate outfit.

Doveton and Coomoora play-off on the other-side of the draw, at Robinson’s Reserve to make their mark in history.

The Doves lost to the Kangaroos in round eight after a Nicholas Suppree (53) performance saw his side chase down the 129 target in 25 overs.