Doveton ascend to new heights

By Lachlan Mitchell

Doveton has claimed the DDCA Turf 3 crown after and emphatic win over Springvale on Saturday at Lois Twohig Reserve.

Doveton won the toss and elected to bat, with Mitchell Daley getting his side off to the best possible start at the top of the order.

Daley hit a swashbuckling 104 off 82 balls which included 17 boundaries.

Daley was joined by Simon Mackie, who smashed his way to 78 off 91 balls to get their side to an impressive 6/271 after 40 overs.

Springvale knew that they would have to push the run-rate up from ball one.

When Nuwan Mendis found himself heading back to the sheds for 7 the battle got a whole-lot harder.

Nasrat Malikazada (16) tried his best to get his side back in the contest but it was all too late for his side.

Kaine Bundy put the result beyond doubt when he picked up 4/20.

Doveton dismissing the final five batters for 12 .

Springvale was all out for 82 in just 22 overs, with Doveton crowned champions winning by 189 runs. ‘

Doveton President John Smart put the win down the to the great platform set by Daley that got their side off to the best possible start.

“The way that Mitch Daley got us off to that start, it was always going to be hard for them once some gets going like that,” Smart said.

“Things early go your way in cricket and it just makes it easier. When Kenny (Smart) picked up (Nuwan) Mendis it just got the boys up and about.”

Players stepping up and playing their role has been a feature of Doveton’s season.

“It was all about sticking to what we do and focusing on us so not worrying who your against, everyone has stepped up throughout the season,” Smart said.

“We know we have got good depth and it was everyone’s day. Kaine (Bundy) stepped up took four wickets.”

The win comes after a few seasons filled with Covid interruptions and a struggle to keep the club going.

“It’s been tough, not only on players, but for the club as well,” Smart said.

“It’s the work that goes into the game, off-field as well as on-field.

“It’s been hard to run the club, trying to follow all the guidelines…during lockdown was hard.“

Smart took over the presidency five years ago and has seen the rise of the club.

“When I took over the club five years ago we had one team in Turf 4 and now we are the champions of Turf 3,” he said.

“The win means so much to the supporters and the club.”