Parkmore on top of the world

Lachlan Mitchell

The DDCA Turf 2 grand final lived up to all the hype with Heinz Southern District (HSD) and the Parkmore Pirates going head to head at Hallam Recreation Reserve.

Both teams were surprise inclusions into the big dance, with both sides knocking off the top-two-placed sides to book their spot in the grand final.

Parkmore lost the toss and was sent in to bat on a sunny Melbourne afternoon.

Pirate’s opener Jaime Brohier, who has been instrumental in seeing his side into the final, was dismissed for nought.

Ammar Bajwa (49) and Johann Brohier (64) were required to bring some resistance to the Pirates lineup.

The pair put on a 67-run second-wicket stand. Semi-final hero Triyan De Silva tried his best to replicate his semi-final heroics taking 3/52 after his 11 overs.

The Pirates finished on 6/191 after their 45 overs.

Heinz lost key opener Brent Patterson early for three, before Glenn Hamilton (28) and Ethan French (69) put on a 69-run partnership before Hamilton’s off-stump was sent cartwheeling.

Kevin Seth, who was coming off a half-century against Cranbourne, was to be the first victim for Bradley Vantwest. Seth was dismissed lofting a ball and was caught in the deep.

HSD’s middle-order Rock of Gibraltar, Ethan French, was then caught in two minds in the middle of the pitch, leading to an easy run out.

Heinz then lost Ryan Patterson for two…the elated Pirates taking two wickets in two balls.

Vantwest then picked up his fifth wicket after Dasun Weeraratne skied a ball straight into the keepers gloves.

HSD required 14 runs off the last two overs with two wickets in hand.

Niranjen Kumar then had Jett Kearney caught for eight in the 43rd over.

Heinz required nine runs off the last over to secure premiership glory.

The final over was bowled by Vantwest who conceded two runs from the fours ball of the over.

Number 11 Jordan Margenberg then powerfully struck a ball to deep mid-on for a quick call for two. Unfortunately the second run was not on offer, seeing Liam Jansen caught short of the crease.

The Pirates rejoicing seeing them victorious by four runs.

Hero with the ball Vantwest, who finished with 5/53, was happy to win after previous season’s disappointment.

“Stoked with the win, we have had a fair share of heartache over the past eight seasons, losing three grand-finals and two semi-finals,” he said.

Vantwest credits his side’s success on the day to the fielding. The Pirates took seven catches to dismiss their opposition.

“I tried to keep it simple and bowl full wide outside off stump, the support from the field really helped with that,” he said.

The Pirates move into Turf 1 next season after their win.

“The club is heading in the right direction, I think we are located in a great pocket of the community and we have a group of loyal members working hard behind the scenes,” he said.

PARKMORE v HEINZ SOUTHERN DISTRICT

PARKMORE PIRATES

JA Brohier b T De Silva 0

A Bajwa b JM Margenberg 49

JR Brohier c Weeraratne b De Silva 64

A Bhatia st Weeraratne b Margenberg 14

MS Fonseka not out 34

N Kumar c De Silva b Patterson 1

M Perry c Kearney b De Silva 15

B Vantwest not out 0

Extras (nb0,w8,b1,lb5) 14

Total (45.0 overs) 6/191

Fall of wicket: 6,73,99,141,142,185

Bowling: K Seth 7-0-0-28, T De Silva 11-1-3-52, R Patterson 7-2-1-24, L Jansen 4-0-0-14, J Margenberg 9-0-2-56,G Hamilton 7-1-0-11

HEINZ SOUTHERN DISTRICT

B Patterson c Fonseka b Vantwest 3

G Hamilton b Kumar 28

E French run out 69

T De Silva c,b Kumar 21

K Seth c,b Vantwest 20

R Patterson c,b Vantwest 2

D Weerararatne c,b Vantwest 14

C Hookey c,b Vantwest 8

J Kearney c,b Kumar 8

L Jansen run out 2

J Margenberg not out 2

Extras ( nb4,w5,b0,lb1) 10

Total ( 44.5 overs ) 187

Fall of wicket: 5,74,100,145,152,152,168,178,183,187

Bowling: B Vantwest 10.5-1-5-53, A Nash 6-1-0-13, V Muruhesapillai 2-0-0-10,M Fonseka 2-0-0-12,A Bajwa 5-0-0-27, M Perry 7-1-0-37, N Kumar 12-0-3-34

Parkmore won.