Crane operator dies in Dandenong South

A 53-year-old crane operator has died at a workplace in Dandenong South last Friday 18 March.

The man was crushed by steel beams weighing several tonnes about 11.15am, a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

A coupling was believed to have failed, causing the beams to fall on the worker.

On the same day, a 56-year-old man died in Kyabram after a tractor-spreader combination jack-knifed and overturned.

WorkSafe is investigating both incidents.

Victoria’s workplace fatality toll has risen to nine in 2022. This is six less than the same time last year.