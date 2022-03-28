Stingrays talent on show

by Lachlan Mitchell

The Dandenong Stingrays will be looking to bounce back after a Covid-interrupted two seasons in the NAB League.

Head-coach Nick Cox is hopeful this season will get going with minimal interruptions.

“The boys have come back pretty fit and strong, credit to our strength and conditioning coach Ben Benson who has done a great job with limited time compared to other pre-seasons,” Cox said.

“Everyone is in the same boat, it will be great to see them go out and play some games.

“The side is eager to get out on the park again.”

The Stingrays round-one clash comes against Eastern Ranges on Saturday 2 April.

“I think there is optimism everywhere that these boys haven’t played footy for a few years,” Cox said.

“The NAB League boys that have really been unheard of due to the limited opportunities. Players might pop up out of the ground and show something.”

The extended break might have been an advantage for some, giving them a longer period to work on skills and fitness levels.

“I think that’s the excitement of this year, not only in playing football but players are going to highlight themselves pretty quickly on the back of not playing for a few years,” Cox said.

The Stingrays welcome a mix of youth and experience to the side with four players being added into the Victoria Country side.

“Mitch Szybkowski, Jaxon Binns, Henry Hustwaite, Ned Moodie, who have all been added into the Vic country side are all tracking around nicely,” Cox explained.

The new season brings new-opportunities for youth and experienced players to make that step-up to the next level.

“There are glimpses of boys standing out in training every week and across the board…it’s been quiet even,” Cox said.

“We have a few boys who haven’t played NAB League before, it will be interesting to see if they can make the jump from the local school football into the NAB League.”

Covid is every possibility to rear its ugly head this season, with contingencies in place to combat varying isolation rules in an ever-changing environment.

“The strength of the NAB League this year has been different in years gone past. We have got a squad of about 48 on the list,” Cox said.

“We have been told we can add players in and out of the program and that’s not only Covid. but it can be if someone is performing in local and school football as well.”

The Stingrays are looking forward to showcasing more youth in the upcoming season.

Nick Cox and his team will be hoping the new-look mid-season draft, can provide an opportunity for his players to reach the big time.

“Jai Culley and Lachlan Robinson will play early and hopefully put their hands up early and get highlighted,” he said.

“With a mid-season draft in the AFL its good if players are playing well, they can be added.

“Finn Jakstas and Ziggy Toledo are also going well in training and match sim, but during game time a few more might stand out.”

Cox Is hopeful the interrupted two seasons won’t hamper the new crop of players coming through.

“In terms of development they might be a little bit behind with their fundamentals and conditioning, but they adapt very quickly,” he said.

“We have the people in place to get them to a really good level, and it’s a testament not only to our region but to every region.

“We know what’s required to get these boys to play at a really good level,” he said.