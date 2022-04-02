Tyler’s Top 10: Best games to get to

The footy season is here!

It’s been a long time coming and there is desperation to get out to the local grounds and watch the sport that has been impacted the most, back in action again.

So in this week’s Tyler’s Top 10, the GAZETTE is listing the 10 best games to get to in the first four weeks of this season…

10. Rowville v Noble Park – Saturday April 9: The Hawks and the Bulls, long-time neighbours in the Eastern competition will kick off the EFL next Saturday. The Hawks are holding no ceiling on its season, while the Bulls should be there when the whips are cracking. Expect a mammoth crowd for this one.

9. Cora Lynn v Tooradin-Dalmore – Saturday April 30: The Gulls are expected to make a genuine tilt at this year’s premiership. The Seagulls outfit would make a dream start to that run if it can knock off the ever-green and always finals-contending Cora Lynn on its home deck.

8. Doveton v Hampton Park – Saturday April 2: The Doves opening game in this tilt in the Southern competition. Which club better to tackle than close rivals Hampton Park. The Doves feel they can make big strides in Div 2, a win over Hampton Park would be the perfect start.

7. Southern Good Friday Footy – Friday April 15: Local clubs Springvale Districts and Cranbourne have won a re-shuffled fixture to play their own massive games on the public holiday. The Demons will host Dingley and the Eagles will travel to Cheltenham.

6. Phillip Island v Warragul-Industrials – Saturday April 9: The Dusties have added some serious talent to their list in recent years and are expected to push for the finals. What better test than Phillip Island on its home track. The competition will know Warragul-Industrials are the real-deal if it knocks off the reigning premiers.

5. AFL Outer East Anzac Day round – Saturday April 23: This round sees Pakenham host Officer and Monbulk host Narre Warren. The last time the Roos and Lions played was in a prelim final back in 2019 and Monbulk will reveal where it sits when it welcomes the Pies. The shape of the best sides will be clear come Saturday night.

4. Springvale Districts v Cranbourne – Saturday April 2: Which end do the fans go to? At one end the champion Marc Holt will be kicking them and at the other VFL Magpie and two-time league best and fairest winner Matt Wetering will be back in flight. Perhaps park on the wing and get the best of both worlds!

3. Noble Park v Berwick – Sunday April 24: Anzac Day weekend brings out some mesmerising footy and this Eastern Premier Division fixture is no exception. Being played as a stand-alone on the Sunday ahead of Anzac Day, it wouldn’t be outrageous to suggest this is the Wickers biggest Eastern clash to date.

2. Cora Lynn v Phillip Island – Sunday April 3: Stand-alone fixtures always lead to big matches, but history suggests this is going to be a belter. Long memories are synonymous with footy clubs and Cora Lynn certainly won’t have forgotten the last time these two played in a final was a heart-breaking four point grand final defeat.

1. Narre Warren v Pakenham – Saturday April 2: This Saturday night from 6:30, two great rivals will go into battle for premiership points. Many expect this to be the grand final at the pointy end of the year in the AFL Outer East competition, so it will be fascinating to see not only how big the crowd is at Narre under lights, but also how the game plays out. Incredible to think two of the best games on paper are set to be within 24 hours of each other!