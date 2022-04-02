Fusion Theatre

Down But Not Out is a triumph over adversity, created by Fusion Theatre over two-and-a-half years, overcoming lockdowns and isolation. Live theatre with original script, original live music. Fusion is a 25-year-old community-based inclusive theatre company.

– Thursday 7 April-Saturday 9 April, 7pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Robinson and Walker streets, Dandenong. Tickets $20. Bookings: fusiontheatre.com.au

Xxx

Interfaith breakfast

City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network hosts a breakfast with guest speaker Nyadol Nyuen on the topic of ‘Taking Stock Of What Life Is Missing: The Conversational Nature of Reality’. The free event celebrates United Nations’ World Interfaith Harmony Week.

– Saturday 7 May, 7am-9am at the Supper Room, Springvale Town Hall, 397-405 Springvale Road. Registrations essential by 29 April on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com.au/o/interfaith-network-city-of-greater-dandenong-39399417773

Xxxx

Creative writing

You are invited to join a group offering writers of all levels an opportunity to share creative writing prompts, stories, and brainstorm ideas in a relaxed manner. Take a couple of hours to awaken your inner writer and spark your imagination in this encouraging and fun workshop. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 7 April, 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Gold coin donations welcome. Full vaccination status required. Details: 9791 8664 or tayla.theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Xxxx

Lantern festival concert

Australian Chinese Band presents multicultural celebration with Chinese, English, Indonesian and ‘popular Aussie’ songs using Chinese musical instruments. Also features Indian dances, Teochew classical songs, Afghan performances. Special guests from 7 Melody Indoor Band and Lantern Riddles.

– Saturday 23 April, 10.30am-12.30pm at The Castle, Hemmings Park, 61 Princes Highway, Dandenong. Details: Kim Tai, 0419 519 187 or kimctai@hotmail.com. Free admission.

Xxxx

Eggciting Easter

Free Easter-themed craft activities and a Where’s Wally Activity Centre are on offer at Armada Dandenong Plaza. Take a ‘selfie’ with a roaming Easter Bunny and receive a free Easter Egg.

– Thursday 14 April 2022 – Friday 22 April 2022 (excluding Good Friday) at Armada Dandenong Plaza. Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au

xxxx

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next dinner guest speaker is actor Joe Dias. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of women and the club supports The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program. New members and guests are always welcome.

– Tuesday, 5 April 7pm at Dandenong RSL, 44-50 Clow Street. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

xxx

Portrait Prize Opening

Seen art prize winners announced at its official opening. Artworks capture the faces and people of City of Greater Dandenong. Prizes on offer for Open, Secondary School, Primary School and People’s Choice categories.

– Saturday 9 April, 2pm-4pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Refreshments provided. Free event. Registrations required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/seen-exhibition-opening-event

xxxx

Movie night

Greater Dandenong Open Air Movies screens its final film for the season – the documentary March of The Penguins.

– Friday 8 April, 7pm-9pm at Springvale Community Hub. Free event.