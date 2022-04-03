Casey’s thriving soccer scene

By Lachlan Mitchell

The soccer-scene in Melbourne’s south-east has provided fans and aspiring players the foundation to grow into the next superstar.

The City of Casey boasts a world class facility, as well as a legion of fans that support and follow the local sides.

One of the biggest events on the local soccer calendar is the National Premier League (NPL) Dandenong Derby, between Dandenong City and Dandenong Thunder.

The two-sides faced off last Friday night to a rousing reception at George Andrews Reserve.

Thunder captain Harry Ascroft understands the support in the local area.

“The crowd at the game on Friday night was probably close to two thousand people,” he said.

“The south-east area especially Dandenong has got a great catchment of sports but especially soccer. It’s a huge community, it’s a really good atmosphere.”

Casey also boasts one of the premier facilities in Australia if not the world in Cranbourne’s Casey Fields.

The field houses the current AFL premiers, the Melbourne Demons, as well as current A-League champions Melbourne City.

Earlier in the year Melbourne City opened a state-of-the-facility to train on and foster the next generation of footballers coming through.

Casey Council administrator Miguel Belmar sees the pitch as further inspiration for players to take up the game.

“Already I am heartened by the dramatic increase in young people from the south-east being chosen for City’s junior teams this year,” he said.

“And by stories of positive interactions between the players, coaches and members of the local community here at Casey Fields.”

Belmar also used past players from the area as inspiration.

“South east Melbourne over the years has produced many outstanding footballers, he said.”

“There are many outstanding footballers who are out this way including Scott McDonald and Paul Wade who captained Australia and went to school in Dandenong.”

Wade made 84 appearances for Australia scoring 10 goals. McDonald represented Australia on 26 occasions playing most of his football for Scottish giants Celtic where he became a cult-figure.

Melbourne City CEO Brad Rowse is hopeful the new facility will be used by everyone to enjoy the game.

“We are building a facility that belongs to everyone,” he said.

“Who is passionate about football and we want to work closely to with the local football community to develop the game in the South East.

“We would love to see the kids who come down after school and play on the pitches, one day running out for Melbourne City.”

Melbourne City Coach Patrick Kisnorbo was also quick to praise his sides newest training pitch.

“In Europe they don’t have facilities like this, and if we continue to have great places like this hopefully the quality of the game can also grow,” he said.