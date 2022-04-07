Winning ways for the Saints

By Lachlan Mitchell

Narre South Saints found a way to get the job done against Clayton on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints held sway at all the major checking points, leading at every change.

Steven Sigeti got back to his best booting four goals, helping his side over Clayton, 14.12 96 to 8.12(60)

Endeavour Hills couldn’t get their wings flapping quick enough, as they fell victim to a Murrumbeena power stride.

The Eagles got a quick jump in the first quarter, but fell behind going into the main break.

Endeavour Hills could only conjure five goals after half-time to lose 16.13 (109) to 7.11 (53)

A shining light for Endeavour Hills was Mitchell Anderson, who kicked two goals on what was a very disappointing day for his side.

In other-results, Ashwood had a commanding win over South Yarra at Jordan Reserve.

The Magpies restricting their opponents to only two goals for the afternoon.

Ashwood’s Jack Purcell had a field day kicking five to see his side over the line by a mammoth 155 points…24.24 (168) to 2.1 (13)

Black Rock and Carrum Patterson played out a thriller at Roy Dore Reserve.

A constant shift in momentum kept the crowd entertained all-day.

Black Rock had a 26-point lead going into the final term.

Carrum Patterson began to stage a fightback kicking three goals six to see them fall nine points short. 10.15 (75) to 13.6 (84)

Inaccurate kicking might have costed the boys from Dyson Road the four points.

Black Rock’s Byron Wright finishing with four goals to help his side hold on in a thriller.