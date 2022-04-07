Twin dwelling denied

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed double-storey dwelling behind a house in Noble Park North has been refused by the state’s planning tribunal.

The three-bedroom proposal could not acceptably fit in the remaining space on the 581-square metre block at 9 Titcher Road, VCAT member Frank Dawson stated on 5 April.

The applicant had made revisions to the application in an attempt to improve neighbourhood amenity and reduce the bulk of the development.

“Unfortunately, I find the ‘casualty’ of this exercise is the rear dwelling itself, due to the limited space remaining.

“I find that in this instance, the attempt to ‘fit’ a three bedroom dwelling within this restricted area is not acceptable.”

The site is surrounded by predominantly single-storey weatherboard homes with pitched tiled roofs and generous, well vegetated back yards

Under the Neighbourhood Residential Zone, the emphasis is on ‘limited change’ development that “respects identified neighbourhood character” with “generous landscaping”.

Mr Dawson stated under the zoning, there was a preference for “spines of open space” at the rear of properties.

In response, the applicant proposed changes such as medium canopy trees and hedge and shrubs screening on the site boundaries, and reduced upper-level bulk in the new building.

This meant the “amount of space available for the second dwelling is too small to achieve acceptable internal amenity outcome for future residents”, Mr Dawson stated.

“This significant shortcoming is exacerbated by the attempt to create a three bedroom dwelling.”

There would also be difficulty manoeuvring vehicles out of the new dwelling’s two car spaces.

The applicant revised the proposal on appeal to VCAT.

Greater Dandenong Council had previously rejected the proposal on the grounds of neighbourhood character.