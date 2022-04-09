Eagles nest adds another

By Tyler Lewis

Endeavour Hills has done it again!

The Eagles have signed Pakistan superstar Shoaib Malik, who will join a side that already has the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Lahiru Thirimanne.

With 11,867 international runs and 218 wickets, Malik is one of the more potent shorter format all-rounders the game has ever seen.

Malik averaged 35.14 across his 35-match Test career, highlighted by a score of 245 in 2015 against an England bowling attack featuring Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid.

The Eagles have already locked away last season’s captain, Dilshan, and are expected to have a lot more of Thirimanne throughout the season.

Despite finishing on top of the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association North-East ladder in 2021/22, Endeavour Hills was bundled out in straight-sets after losses to St. Bernards and eventual premier Kew.

While the social media signing posts are often a source for humour, the Eagles most certainly aren’t done with just Malik, with a few rumours of an even bigger name set to sign in the pipeline.