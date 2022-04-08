Product recalled following false vegan label

Supermarket giant Coles is recalling its home brand one litre Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk UHT.

The affected product applies to the product with a best before of 31 March, 2023.

The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen – milk – which has not been specified on the label.

The label also incorrectly advises the product is dairy free and vegan.

The affected products have been available for purchase since Tuesday 5 April 2022.

The product is sold in Coles supermarkets, Coles Local and through Coles Online in Victoria, with a small number of stores in NSW (including Lavington, Deniliquin and Albury) supplied by the Victorian Distribution Centre.

Customers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if they consume the product.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience,” the supermarket said.

Customers can return the product to any Coles supermarket for a full refund.

Coles Online customers can receive a full refund or credit by contacting Coles Online Customer Care on 1800 455 400.

Customers seeking further information can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.