Dusty Boubski charges into Launching Pad final

By Luke Corda

Up-and-coming sprinter Dusty Bourbski stole the show on Thursday night at Sandown with a third consecutive victory on his way to next week’s Launching Pad final.

The newest Daily star flew out from Box 5 and notched 5.04 early before holding off the fast-finishing Levitation and Photo Man to win in a best-of-night 29.23.

Dusty Bourbski’s record improves to five wins and six placings from 12 starts and is striking at 75% at Sandown Park.

His four Sandown times read: 29.86, 29.45, 29.39 and now 29.23. The drastic improvement has caught the attention of many fans on social media.

Superstar Wow She’s Fast continued her dominant spell advancing to the final with an unchallenged 29.29 win over Here Comes Pie. She has also registered three consecutive victories and will head into the final with tremendous form.

Patience paid off for Fearless Rory and trainer Ashlee Terry in the third semi-final as the son of Orson Allen and Fearless Swan finally claimed his maiden Sandown victory after five attempts – three from Box 1.

It wouldn’t be a Group final if the Thompson family didn’t have a say in it – Plaintiff was a brilliant winner in the last semi-final setting a cracking 5.02 early on his way to a 29.32 triumph.

Three out of the four semi-final winners overcame a Box 5 draw with lighting early speed.

Next week’s final is shaping up to be a phenomenal wide-open affair.

LAUNCHING PAD FINAL BOX DRAW

1. Dusty Bourbski

2. Plaintiff

3. Levitation

4. Fearless Rory

5. Aston Komuni

6. Samona

7. Wow She’s Fast

8. Here Comes Pie