GSEM launches advocacy areas

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Greater Southeast Melbourne (GSEM) council group held its election platform launch at Mount Waverley on Thursday 7 April, outlining key advocacy areas.

Speaking on behalf of GSEM, Steve Staikos, Kingston Mayor, told community and business leaders from within the region which encompasses Greater Dandenong Council, Casey City Council, Cardinia Shire Council, of the priorities.

Mr Staikos emphasised transport infrastructure, employment and the South East Airport as areas GSEM advocate strongly for ahead of the federal election.

The GSEM region is home to nearly 30 per cent of Melbourne’s total population and 68 per cent of employed residents in the City of Casey, the most populous LGA in Victoria, leave the municipality for work each day.

To unlock this gridlock, GSEM is asking for federal support for the following projects: Dandenong Bypass, Westall Road Extension, Thompsons Road extension, Glasscocks Road extension, Lang Lang Bypass.

Melbourne’s southeast also has the highest unemployment rate, seven per cent, with construction, agriculture, administration and support services recording the greatest decline.

With a decade-long reduction in school leavers taking up VET-related programs, GSEM sees a need to match employer demand with course offerings.

130 billion litres of water per year from Carrum Downs’ treatment plant is currently pumped into the Bass Strait which Mr Staikos said should be recycled.

Speaking after the event to Star News, he highlighted that each of Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia would benefit from a recycled water scheme.

“Businesses in Greater Dandenong, farms in Cardinia and Casey and new subdivisions and growth areas [would be] able to be irrigated with (recycled) purple pipes,” he explained.

“Having a small investment from the Federal Government to direct that water back inland and into those uses is such a small amount of money for such a big community and environmental benefit.

“We keep hearing from the government that they’re tech focussed when it comes to climate change adaptation – well here is a technology they could invest in and they’re not investing in it.”

The proposed South East airport in Cardinia is a project GSEM has long supported, as it will create jobs in construction, tourism and agriculture, support international freight and preserve agricultural land.

Bruce MP Julian Hill and Andrew Giles, Shadow Minister for Cities and Multicultural Affairs were in attendance but no Liberal-National Coalition members attended.