Full marks for Hawks

By Tyler Lewis

Rowville’s ability to find solutions on Saturday was telling.

At multiple stages of Saturday’s local derby with Noble Park, the Bulls posed questions of Rowville, in which the Hawks repeatedly answered in swift fashion.

The Hawks gave away a double-goal free kick after the Bulls kicked their opener, levelling the scores with two successive kicks.

But the Hawks answered, kicking the next three to close out the term.

When Ben Marson kicked his third of the second term to draw the Bulls within striking distance, the Hawks delivered again.

And in the final stanza, when a 100-metre penalty resulted in the Bulls getting back within seven points, the Hawks – yet again – answered to the call.

Despite never leading in the match and trailing by seven points at the final break, it was an expectation that the experienced Noble Park side would push its opponent over.

But it never came, as the Hawks landed an almighty win.

Kyle Martin – in his 150th senior game for Noble Park – collected 37 disposals with nine clearances, 13 inside 50’s and seven rebound 50’s in the 16.13 (109) to 12.11 (83) defeat.

Rowville’s ability to answer the call was something coach Ben Wise is putting down to ‘maturity’.

“It was very pleasing mate, we knew we had to be better defending, we had to change a few things,” he said.

“We had to cover the ground and protect better than what we have in the past… the progress the boys have made and to understand what we have to do in certain scenarios was a big plus.

“You know Noble Park is a quality unit, they will be at the pointy end no worries, so to be able to respond really well when they kept coming just showed a bit of maturity and it just shows we have taken the right step in the right direction.”

In March, every side is winning the flag, and when Ben Wise set the expectation of his side to play finals, after a season with two wins from nine outings, it was met with some confusion.

But after a sterling win, Wise believes the win over Noble Park is a bit of a statement that his side aren’t a walk-over.

“It was funny, the outside noise is always… people can use it as motivation, a lot of people didn’t know much about our list, how many injuries we had last year,” he said.

“Our performances probably showed we weren’t good enough last year, but knowing internally what we have got and how much we have improved in the preseason and the work we have done, we were definitely thinking going in to have a red hot crack.

“I suppose it is a bit of a statement game, we just want a bit of respect on our name, knocking off good quality sides that already have that respect is a step in the right direction for us.”

While he didn’t stuff the stat sheet like some other players on the ground, Anthony Brolic will feature in the Chandler Medal votes.

His 27 disposals and seven clearances seem to come whenever the Hawks needed a captain to steer the ship.

Wise expects opposition clubs to put some time into Brolic, but with Brolic’s versatility, a tag doesn’t cause a coaching box headache.

“He is a star, they’re (opposition players) gonna put some work into him” he said.

“He can play inside, he can play outside, he can play a defensive role if we need him to, he is really selfless in the way he approaches his game – it is all about the team.

“If people want to sit on him and try take him out of the game I can play him off half back, I can play him forward, pretty much anywhere on the ground.

“His contribution – especially late in the game, his last quarter – he put himself in great a position to win the footy and he did it really well for us.

“Mate, if he keeps that up, we are going to have a great year with him.

“He has great support as well, Nik Schoenmakers in the ruck, he put it down, he competed well, Lachie McDonald is going to enjoy having ‘Brol’ there and Alex Frawley is not carrying the load like he has for the last 10 years at the footy club.

“Just having an even spread through the middle of the ground, that is the pleasing thing for me, that is our process of being a better side.”

Rowville and Noble Park have the bye this weekend for the Easter break.