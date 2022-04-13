Stingrays and Power remain undefeated

By Lachlan Mitchell

Dandenong Stingrays continued their winnings ways with a gallant win over the Brisbane Lions academy players at Ikon Park.

The Stingrays got the best possible start skipping out to a 34-point quarter-time lead.

The Lions clawed their way back into the contest trailing by 23 points at the main break.

The Stingrays survived a bit of a scare in the third quarter to ward off a potential comeback.

The side fighting back winning by 20 points.

Stingrays coach Nick Cox was pleased with his side’s ability to hold their own after suffering from facing a formidable opponent.

“The boys were pretty sharp to kick the game off,” he said.

“Brisbane grinded their way back into it, we were challenged a few times, the pleasing part is we responded well and got ourselves into the game.

“It was pleasing to show our resilience. Brisbane put a lot of pressure on us and executed well. We gave them a bit of space going forward and our defenders sort of lagged off.”

Mitch Szybkowski was once against dominant picking up 29 disposals.

“There’s no surprise with Mitch and a lot of our other on-ballers, they have worked really hard in the pre-season to give themselves a chance of being clean and sharp with their ball use,” Cox said.

Jaxon Binns also stepped up kicking three goals.

“He gives pretty good separation when he’s on the lead and can mark when he finds space.” Cox said.

“Jaxon does have the ability to have an impact up the ground as well with his running and can move into the midfield.”

Cox was also very pleased with the energy of his players around the ball.

“Jai Culley looked a class-above once again and his ability to hit the scoreboard,” he said.

“Nick Collier played midfield and went forward. His energy around the ball and his execution with the ball was good.

“Harry Collopy, who has just come into the program four weeks ago, his aerial work has been good.”

The Rays will go from one iconic venue to the next, with Queen Elizabeth Oval in their sights for Easter Sunday’s clash with Bendigo.